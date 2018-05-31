Search

Advanced search

Former nightclub transformed into children’s party venue

PUBLISHED: 15:49 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:49 19 June 2020

Enchanted Kingdom will open a themed children's party venue in Oulton Broad. PHOTO: Enchanted Kingdom UK

Enchanted Kingdom will open a themed children's party venue in Oulton Broad. PHOTO: Enchanted Kingdom UK

Archant

A former coastal nightclub has been transformed beyond recognition into a land far, far away ahead of the launch of a new children’s party venue.

Enchanted Kingdom will open a themed children's party venue in Oulton Broad. PHOTO: Enchanted Kingdom UKEnchanted Kingdom will open a themed children's party venue in Oulton Broad. PHOTO: Enchanted Kingdom UK

Enchanted Kingdom UK will welcome families to the former Escape nightclub in Oulton Broad for a range of specially-designed, themed children’s parties, with the venue set to open as soon as they get the green light from the government.

The venue, co-owned by sisters Katie, who also owns neighbouring Dinky Town, and Laura Carmichael and Michael Milchard, also includes a castle room, pirate ship and an under-the-sea dancefloor.

The Bridge Road venue, which can be booked from August onwards, will offer two hour themed party packages, including princesses, pirates, wizards, superheroes and slime parties, as well as slime, dance and Tik Tok parties.

Miss Carmichael said: “There is not a lot for parents and we wanted to offer something completely different, so we are setting up a bespoke, themed party venue.

Enchanted Kingdom will open a themed children's party venue in Oulton Broad. PHOTO: Enchanted Kingdom UKEnchanted Kingdom will open a themed children's party venue in Oulton Broad. PHOTO: Enchanted Kingdom UK

“We were aiming to upen sooner, and we had parties booked in for April, but coronavirus has put a spanner in the works.

“We are ready to open now but it is down to the government.

“We are hoping to open in July but we haven’t been given any indication from the government.

“We have just spent more time working on the rooms.”

Enchanted Kingdom will open a themed children's party venue in Oulton Broad. PHOTO: Enchanted Kingdom UKEnchanted Kingdom will open a themed children's party venue in Oulton Broad. PHOTO: Enchanted Kingdom UK

You may also want to watch:

The nightclub closed in April 2016 alongside the Winelodge bar.

Miss Carmichael said: “The transformation is incredible.

“We have changed the rooms completely.

Enchanted Kingdom will open a themed children's party venue in Oulton Broad. PHOTO: Enchanted Kingdom UKEnchanted Kingdom will open a themed children's party venue in Oulton Broad. PHOTO: Enchanted Kingdom UK

“The place was in a bit of a mess when we took it over.

“The walls were covered and it was really dark inside from when it was a nightclub.

“We had to take everything off the walls and paint them white before handpainting all the designs for the rooms.

“There used to be a VIP area which we have turned into a spaceship area, while any older siblings can play in the gaming area.”

Enchanted Kingdom will open a themed children's party venue in Oulton Broad. PHOTO: Enchanted Kingdom UKEnchanted Kingdom will open a themed children's party venue in Oulton Broad. PHOTO: Enchanted Kingdom UK

The venue can also be booked out as an activity space when not in use.

Miss Carmichael said: “It will also be an activity space when we are not booked. During the daytime there can be baby and toddler classes for example.

“We want to make the most use of the space.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘We sell enough in three hours to pay the bills’ - the pub where beer has continued to flow during lockdown

Drinkers in the Hop In, in North Walsham. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Former world boxing champion Herbie Hide facing new court fight

'Lets Be Having You' boxing night at Norfolk Showground. Herbie Hide V Aleksejes Kosobokovs PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY COPY: FOR:EDP SPORT © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2008 (01603 772434)

Man falls overboard and drowns in river

Extensive search operations took place at the River Wensum last night as rescue teams from across the county attempted to find a man who had fallen overboard. Photo: Hemsby Lifeboat

TV presenter Simon Thomas upset after ‘photo shaming’ threat on day of his Dad’s funeral

TV presenter Simon Thomas. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Woman was ‘violent and abusive’ to bus driver when told she had to wear face covering

A woman became 'violent and abusive' towards a Sanders bus driver after she was told she could not board without wearing a face covering. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Most Read

Red Arrows to fly over Norfolk today - here’s where to see them

The Red Arrows flypast at the D-Day 75th anniversary service at Arromanches. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Center Parcs reveals new date for reopening

Center Parcs in Elveden. Pic: Archant

Electrical stores on coast close permanently over footfall fears

Robert Hughes, managing director of Hughes Electrical. Picture: Hughes Electrical

Fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath crashes in North Sea

An F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the North Sea. Picture: Archant

Almost 100 jobs lost or at risk as cosmetics firm collapses

Beauty and cosmetics manufacturer Pecksniff's, based in Brandon, has gone into administration. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Hundreds made redundant as Bertram Books files for administration

Bertram Books, based in Broadland Business Park, has collapsed into administration. Picture: Archant

Man falls overboard and drowns in river

Extensive search operations took place at the River Wensum last night as rescue teams from across the county attempted to find a man who had fallen overboard. Photo: Hemsby Lifeboat

Woman stabbed to death in Norwich

A woman died after being stabbed on Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Google

MasterChef finalist announces reopening date for restaurant

Benoli is taking bookngs from July 4. Pic: Archant

Norwich School announces changes after 250 pupils sign racism letter

Former and current pupils have shared their experiences of racism at Norwich School, prompting the headmaster to announce changes to the curriculum. Photo: Archant
Drive 24