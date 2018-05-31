Former nightclub transformed into children’s party venue

Enchanted Kingdom will open a themed children's party venue in Oulton Broad. PHOTO: Enchanted Kingdom UK

A former coastal nightclub has been transformed beyond recognition into a land far, far away ahead of the launch of a new children’s party venue.

Enchanted Kingdom will open a themed children's party venue in Oulton Broad. PHOTO: Enchanted Kingdom UK Enchanted Kingdom will open a themed children's party venue in Oulton Broad. PHOTO: Enchanted Kingdom UK

Enchanted Kingdom UK will welcome families to the former Escape nightclub in Oulton Broad for a range of specially-designed, themed children’s parties, with the venue set to open as soon as they get the green light from the government.

The venue, co-owned by sisters Katie, who also owns neighbouring Dinky Town, and Laura Carmichael and Michael Milchard, also includes a castle room, pirate ship and an under-the-sea dancefloor.

The Bridge Road venue, which can be booked from August onwards, will offer two hour themed party packages, including princesses, pirates, wizards, superheroes and slime parties, as well as slime, dance and Tik Tok parties.

Miss Carmichael said: “There is not a lot for parents and we wanted to offer something completely different, so we are setting up a bespoke, themed party venue.

Enchanted Kingdom will open a themed children's party venue in Oulton Broad. PHOTO: Enchanted Kingdom UK Enchanted Kingdom will open a themed children's party venue in Oulton Broad. PHOTO: Enchanted Kingdom UK

“We were aiming to upen sooner, and we had parties booked in for April, but coronavirus has put a spanner in the works.

“We are ready to open now but it is down to the government.

“We are hoping to open in July but we haven’t been given any indication from the government.

“We have just spent more time working on the rooms.”

Enchanted Kingdom will open a themed children's party venue in Oulton Broad. PHOTO: Enchanted Kingdom UK Enchanted Kingdom will open a themed children's party venue in Oulton Broad. PHOTO: Enchanted Kingdom UK

The nightclub closed in April 2016 alongside the Winelodge bar.

Miss Carmichael said: “The transformation is incredible.

“We have changed the rooms completely.

Enchanted Kingdom will open a themed children's party venue in Oulton Broad. PHOTO: Enchanted Kingdom UK Enchanted Kingdom will open a themed children's party venue in Oulton Broad. PHOTO: Enchanted Kingdom UK

“The place was in a bit of a mess when we took it over.

“The walls were covered and it was really dark inside from when it was a nightclub.

“We had to take everything off the walls and paint them white before handpainting all the designs for the rooms.

“There used to be a VIP area which we have turned into a spaceship area, while any older siblings can play in the gaming area.”

Enchanted Kingdom will open a themed children's party venue in Oulton Broad. PHOTO: Enchanted Kingdom UK Enchanted Kingdom will open a themed children's party venue in Oulton Broad. PHOTO: Enchanted Kingdom UK

The venue can also be booked out as an activity space when not in use.

Miss Carmichael said: “It will also be an activity space when we are not booked. During the daytime there can be baby and toddler classes for example.

“We want to make the most use of the space.”