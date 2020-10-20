Search

Staff member at city centre shop tests positive for coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 14:03 20 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:38 20 October 2020

Elm in Norwich has closed temporarily after a member of staff tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Elm/Instagram

Elm/Instagram

A plants and homeware store in Norwich’s Lanes has been forced to temporarily close after a member of staff tested positive for the coronavirus.

Elm, which has six members of staff, has closed with immediate effect until the remaining staff have tested negative.

Owner Paige Mitchell said: “One member of staff tested positive before the weekend and has been isolating since. We believe it was not picked up via the store and was though an external source.

“The five other members of staff have all been tested so we’re just waiting to hear back on their results. That will determine for how long we’re closed. It could just be this week – it could be into next week.”

Miss Mitchell sells her own art creations such as pottery, as well as plants and items made by other local creatives.

Paige Mitchell, founder of Elm, with her office companion. Picture: ArchantPaige Mitchell, founder of Elm, with her office companion. Picture: Archant

The news has been a blow to the independent retailer at a time when cashflow is already squeezed.

Miss Mitchell said: “We’ve done as much as we possibly can to keep our staff and customers safe. We have sanitisers on the door, everyone is wearing masks, we’re selling sanitiser and we have a one way system.

“We also previously had a maximum occupancy of eight people in the store at one time, and we shut upstairs to reduce movement around the store.

“It is a blow. I’ve been in today to sanitise everything down and I will be hear to pack up any orders or collections we have coming in. We’ll be relying on online sales to support us for the next few days or potentially longer.”

