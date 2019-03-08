Cake business selling personalised brownies and cupcakes to open shop

Cake business Ellese Bakes is opening a shop in Caister. Picture: Ellese Harrison Archant

A cake business which has wowed customers with its extravagant cupcakes and personalised brownies is set to open a shop.

The brownie trays are very popular with customers. Picture: Ellese Bakes The brownie trays are very popular with customers. Picture: Ellese Bakes

Ellese Bakes will move into its permanent home just off Caister high street at the end of this month.

The business, run by Ellese Harrison, has continued to grow in popularity since it launched two years ago.

Having already set-up an online ordering service, Miss Harrison is excited to expand her business further.

"I can't wait for the shop to open but I'm also a bit nervous," she said.

Cupcakes will cost £2 each. Picture: Ellese Bakes Cupcakes will cost £2 each. Picture: Ellese Bakes

"Over the last couple of years we have built up quite a following but I was having to do all the baking in my kitchen.

"To have a shop dedicated to the business will make a big difference."

The 30-year-old from Caister, who also has a full-time job at Aviva, is self-taught and finds inspiration from watching YouTube videos and TV shows including The Great British Bake Off.

She said: "I've always enjoyed baking and thought I'd start selling a few of my cakes to see what people thought.

Ellese Harrison, 30, from Caister. Picture: Ellese Harrison Ellese Harrison, 30, from Caister. Picture: Ellese Harrison

"Customers loved them so I decided to set up my own business.

"I use my evenings to do all my cake making and still really enjoy it."

Miss Harrison said her brownie tray topped with a selection of cookies, chocolate Bourbon biscuits and Oreos is her most popular treat.

The 30-year-old receives orders from cake loves around the country who can even choose their own fillings and toppings.

She believes it's this kind of personalised service which really wows her customers.

"A lot of our cakes are three-tiered and based around people's favourite chocolate bars," Miss Harrison said.

"I think people just like to get creative and see what their ultimate cake would look and taste like."

Since she gained access to her unit in Branford Road in July, Miss Harrison has kitted it out with her baking tools and said it is close to being ready to open.

The shop, which will offer a slice of cake for £3 to £4 and a cupcake for £2, will open on Saturday, August 31.

Ellese Bakes will only open on a Saturday from 10am to 4pm for the first month as Miss Harrison explores the popularity of the shop.

For more information visit the Ellese Bakes Facebook page or its website www.ellesebakes.com.