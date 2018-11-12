Search

Advanced search

Elizabeth Truss to speak at Norfolk business forum this month

12 November, 2018 - 16:59
South West Norfolk MP Elizabeth Truss. Picture: Chris Bishop

South West Norfolk MP Elizabeth Truss. Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Businesses have been invited to an industry forum this month which will welcome South West MP Elizabeth Truss as speaker.

The Breckland Business Forum will be gathering at Broom Hall Hotel in Watton for an event, organised by the Lively Crew.

Speaker Ms Truss will be briefing delegates on the government’s progress on a number of topics, as well providing some clarity on Britain’s withdrawal from the EU.

Doug Field, the chairman of the New Anglia LEP, will also be updating visitors on the investments made locally within the LEP.

The event will take place from 7.15am to 9.30am on November 30.

Places cost £25 plus VAT, and includes a full English breakfast.

The Lively Crew will also be holding two further events, one for the Attleborough and Snetterton Business Forum on December 5, and the South Norfolk Business Forum on December 7.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Ad Feature Toyota a pioneering driving force for hybrid motoring at SLM

Andy Russell
The showroom at SLM Toyota's Norwich dealership in Delft Way. Picture: Andy Russell

As diesel car registrations drop, more and more motorists are becoming aware of the benefits of hybrid cars and how easy they are to drive. Toyota’s pioneering role in hybrid technology means nearly half its total sales now combine petrol and electric power, says motoring editor Andy Russell.

Ad Feature Are you making the most of your property wealth?

Peter Sharkey
Equity release could be an idea rather than downsizing for more mature homeowners Picture: Getty Images

This week, financial columnist Peter Sharkey looks at how equity release could solve your downsizing dilemma.

Women in Business

cover

Enjoy the
Women in Business
digital edition

Read

Business East

cover

Enjoy the
Business East
digital edition

Read

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

B2B Exhibition

cover

Enjoy the
B2B Exhibition
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Poll Should Norfolk business drivers be allowed to use bus lanes in rush hour?

Traffic using the Grapes Hill roundabout in Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Plans for market place delivered blow as funding bid is rejected

Plans to redevelop Great Yarmouths historic market place are in doubt after a £1.5m bid for funding was rejected. Picture: Hudson Architects

Could Norfolk become the UK’s first 5G county?

Mobile telephone mast at Upper Stoke/Poringland/Framingham Earl/Stoke Holy Cross. Photo:Antony Kelly

‘False confidence’ gives Norwich one of highest debt levels in the UK

Norwich residents have some of the largest amounts of unsecured personal debt.

King’s Lynn retailer Fishing Republic announces its future is in “serious doubt”

Major angling retailer Fishing Republic, which has a store in Kings Lynn, has warned that its future is in significant doubt as it scrambles for emergency funding, jeopardising more than 100 jobs. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Norwich firm which could one day change the way we buy our poppies

The Royal British Legion's Pub Quiz contactless donation cards, enabled by Thyngs technology. Picture: Thyngs

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100
Local Guide