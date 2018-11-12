Elizabeth Truss to speak at Norfolk business forum this month

South West Norfolk MP Elizabeth Truss. Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Businesses have been invited to an industry forum this month which will welcome South West MP Elizabeth Truss as speaker.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Breckland Business Forum will be gathering at Broom Hall Hotel in Watton for an event, organised by the Lively Crew.

Speaker Ms Truss will be briefing delegates on the government’s progress on a number of topics, as well providing some clarity on Britain’s withdrawal from the EU.

Doug Field, the chairman of the New Anglia LEP, will also be updating visitors on the investments made locally within the LEP.

The event will take place from 7.15am to 9.30am on November 30.

Places cost £25 plus VAT, and includes a full English breakfast.

The Lively Crew will also be holding two further events, one for the Attleborough and Snetterton Business Forum on December 5, and the South Norfolk Business Forum on December 7.