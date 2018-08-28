Search

Eight skating tips you should know before gliding onto city ice rink

PUBLISHED: 19:20 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 19:20 17 December 2018

Some of the first customers to visit Norwich Ice Rink. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Archant

The Norwich Ice Rink, sponsored by Bakers & Larners of Holt officially opened last week, before you grab your gloves and skates, here are a few helpful tips that might make your first experience on a little easier.

• Tie your skates correctly

Size is important, making sure you get the correct fit in your skates is very important. Make sure your skates are not too loose or they will not provide enough support for your ankle, however if they are too tight your feet may go numb.

• Don’t look down!

I know it’s tempting, but stop! Instead, keep your head up and look in front of you so you can see who or what you’re going to collide with!

• Stop leaning backwards

Leaning back will likely send you flying on your backside. The best advice is to keep your knees bent and your weight forward. Hold your arms out wide to help you stay balanced.

• Skate in the correct direction

There is usually a directional rule to follow on the ice, either clockwise or vice-versa. Don’t try skating the wrong way round the ice rink as you’ll end up hurting others or yourself.

• Learn to stop

One of the basics you’ll need to know is how to stop. Bend your knees, turn the toes of each foot inwards, point your heels out while pushing onto them. This will slow you down and bring you to a stop.

• Listen to stewards

Ice stewards are there for your safety. They’re on hand incase of emergency and to help with any questions or problems. If they tell you to stop doing something, it is probably for your own safety.

• Don’t take it too seriously

When you fall down (we all do), have a laugh about it and get back up. Professional skaters fall over all the time, and you won’t be the only one!

• Have fun!

The rink opens at 10am each day, with the final day of skating being Sunday, January 6.

For more information and updates, visit www.icerinknorwich.co.uk or search ‘Norwich Ice Rink’ on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

