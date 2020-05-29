Region’s flagship energy event moves online due to coronavirus
PUBLISHED: 16:59 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:59 29 May 2020
Archant
The flagship event of the region’s offshore energy industry has moved online as a result of the coronavirus crisis.
The East of England Energy Group (EEEGR) has said SNS2020 will be moving online on September 16 and 17.
Each year, SNS draws thousands of delegates from across the energy sector and around the world to the Norfolk Showground, giving them the opportunity to gain an insight into the way the industry is moving, and spot new trends and challenges.
You may also want to watch:
MORE: Boreas windfarm off Norfolk coast potentially delayed by five months
Simon Gray, chief executive of EEEGR is enthusiastic about the new arrangements, saying: “We’ve demonstrated how agile we can all be working from home during lockdown so we’re bringing the same principle to SNS2020, deploying sophisticated software to manage the logistics of delivering an online event and ensuring the health and wellbeing of our industry colleagues.”
A spokesman added: “By moving the event online and removing the need to travel, EEEGR hopes to secure a broader range of speakers and delegates who previously would not have been able to attend the event.”
To stay up to date, visit EEEGR.com, sign up to EEEGR’s newsletter and follow social media channels to receive all the latest news, updates and information on SNS2020.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.