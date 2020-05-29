Search

Advanced search

Region’s flagship energy event moves online due to coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 16:59 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:59 29 May 2020

SNS2020 - the flagship event for the offshore energy industry - has been moved online. Picture: CHPV

SNS2020 - the flagship event for the offshore energy industry - has been moved online. Picture: CHPV

Archant

The flagship event of the region’s offshore energy industry has moved online as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

The East of England Energy Group (EEEGR) has said SNS2020 will be moving online on September 16 and 17.

Each year, SNS draws thousands of delegates from across the energy sector and around the world to the Norfolk Showground, giving them the opportunity to gain an insight into the way the industry is moving, and spot new trends and challenges.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Boreas windfarm off Norfolk coast potentially delayed by five months



Simon Gray, chief executive of EEEGR is enthusiastic about the new arrangements, saying: “We’ve demonstrated how agile we can all be working from home during lockdown so we’re bringing the same principle to SNS2020, deploying sophisticated software to manage the logistics of delivering an online event and ensuring the health and wellbeing of our industry colleagues.”

A spokesman added: “By moving the event online and removing the need to travel, EEEGR hopes to secure a broader range of speakers and delegates who previously would not have been able to attend the event.”

To stay up to date, visit EEEGR.com, sign up to EEEGR’s newsletter and follow social media channels to receive all the latest news, updates and information on SNS2020.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

WATCH: East’s farmers urge care from drivers amid ‘car covered in slurry’ row

The moment the farmer covers the car in slurry. But what do Norfolk's farmers think? Pic: Ozmo Motorsport Remap Tuning Specialists.

Cafe famed for flapjacks won’t reopen after lockdown

The famous flapjacks at Sheringham's Funky Mackerel Cafe. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Armed police called to Norwich estate

Picture: Submitted

More schools shun June 1 for planned reopenings

Admirals Academy in Thetford will not reopen to priority year pupils until June 8 at the earliest. Picture: Ian Burt

Beccles-based The Bill actor Tony Scannell dies aged 74

Tony Scannell directing play rehearsals at Bungay Community Centre. PHOTO: Bill Darnell

Most Read

‘Large encampment’ of Travellers moves onto city park and ride site

Caravans have arrived at Costessey Park and Ride Picture: David Hannant

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Nineteen people, including children, rescued after getting stranded off Norfolk coast

Scolt Head Island. Pic: Mike Page.

WATCH: East’s farmers urge care from drivers amid ‘car covered in slurry’ row

The moment the farmer covers the car in slurry. But what do Norfolk's farmers think? Pic: Ozmo Motorsport Remap Tuning Specialists.

Cafe famed for flapjacks won’t reopen after lockdown

The famous flapjacks at Sheringham's Funky Mackerel Cafe. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Farm worker died after losing control of his car on icy road

The crash happened on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

This former RAF officer’s house is for sale in Norfolk – and there’s something surprising in the garden

This former RAF officer's house in Watton is on the market at a guide price of £475,000-£500,000. Picture: Sowerbys

Women in their 60s verbally abused in Hunstanton

Police are appealing for witnesses after two women in their 60s verbally abused in Westgate in Hunstanton.

Coronavirus ‘R’ number for East of England could be falling

Coronavirus testing at Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Three further coronavirus deaths in Norfolk hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced in Norfolk's hospitals. Picture: Archant
Drive 24