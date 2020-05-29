Region’s flagship energy event moves online due to coronavirus

SNS2020 - the flagship event for the offshore energy industry - has been moved online. Picture: CHPV Archant

The flagship event of the region’s offshore energy industry has moved online as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The East of England Energy Group (EEEGR) has said SNS2020 will be moving online on September 16 and 17.

Each year, SNS draws thousands of delegates from across the energy sector and around the world to the Norfolk Showground, giving them the opportunity to gain an insight into the way the industry is moving, and spot new trends and challenges.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Boreas windfarm off Norfolk coast potentially delayed by five months



Simon Gray, chief executive of EEEGR is enthusiastic about the new arrangements, saying: “We’ve demonstrated how agile we can all be working from home during lockdown so we’re bringing the same principle to SNS2020, deploying sophisticated software to manage the logistics of delivering an online event and ensuring the health and wellbeing of our industry colleagues.”

A spokesman added: “By moving the event online and removing the need to travel, EEEGR hopes to secure a broader range of speakers and delegates who previously would not have been able to attend the event.”

To stay up to date, visit EEEGR.com, sign up to EEEGR’s newsletter and follow social media channels to receive all the latest news, updates and information on SNS2020.