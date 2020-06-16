What can we do to support our regional economy’s bounce back?

The value of our thriving independent sector – and what we can do to ensure its survival – will be the topic of a webinar this week.

The Eastern Daily Press is hosting the online Open House event with retail experts from across the county.

The discussion on how to bolster the economy will be hosted by business editor Richard Porritt.

He will be joined by Stefan Gurney, chief executive of the Norwich BID, Nova Fairbank, head of policy, governance and public affairs at the Norfolk Chambers of Commerce, and Jonty Young, spokesman for the Norwich Lanes.

Mr Porritt said: “Following the launch of our Love Local campaign we wanted to bring in the experts to find out how the public and the business community can contribute to the region’s bounce back.

“Our independents directly feed revenue back into the engine of Norfolk’s economy. Those employed by the sector are our friends, our neighbours and members of our family. There’s power in the pound and now is the time to put it to work.”

The webinar will be held on Friday at 11am.

To register visit https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_GCLXvRT-SRGUSlfR0NgnDg.