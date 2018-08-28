Eastern Daily Press appoints new business editor

Richard Porritt has moved from covering politics to take on the business editor role Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

The Eastern Daily Press has appointed a new business editor.

Richard Porritt moves to the role after spending almost two years as the EDP’s political editor.

Prior to joining the newspaper Richard spent a decade working on national newspapers including the Daily Mail and Evening Standard. He has also worked as a lobbyist and began his career as a reporter in his native Yorkshire.

Richard, who has lived in East Anglia since 2012, said: “These are testing, uncertain times for business amid unprecedented political turmoil and seismic shifts in the way people want to spend their hard-earned cash. But there is also so much for our region to be excited and positive about – the new year will bring as many opportunities as challenges.

“The team and I are determined to build on our already excellent coverage and we have some very exciting initiatives planned for 2019.”

Contact him at richard.porritt@archant.co.uk