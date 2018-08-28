Search

Advanced search

Eastern Daily Press appoints new business editor

PUBLISHED: 15:39 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:53 17 December 2018

Richard Porritt has moved from covering politics to take on the business editor role Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Richard Porritt has moved from covering politics to take on the business editor role Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

The Eastern Daily Press has appointed a new business editor.

Richard Porritt moves to the role after spending almost two years as the EDP’s political editor.

Prior to joining the newspaper Richard spent a decade working on national newspapers including the Daily Mail and Evening Standard. He has also worked as a lobbyist and began his career as a reporter in his native Yorkshire.

Richard, who has lived in East Anglia since 2012, said: “These are testing, uncertain times for business amid unprecedented political turmoil and seismic shifts in the way people want to spend their hard-earned cash. But there is also so much for our region to be excited and positive about – the new year will bring as many opportunities as challenges.

“The team and I are determined to build on our already excellent coverage and we have some very exciting initiatives planned for 2019.”

Contact him at richard.porritt@archant.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Emergency services attend town centre after collision involving car and man

Police and ambulance were called to Dereham following an incident of a pedestrian being hit by car. Picture: Dan Bennett

‘You’re a really kind man’ - mystery stranger thanked by Norwich nurses after paying for group’s Christmas meal

The Vine pub in Norwich, where the kind stranger paid for the nurses' Christmas meal. Pic: Sonya Duncan.

Woman, 95, died after condemned boilers in Norfolk care home failed

Pine Heath Nursing Home at High Kelling, which has now closed. Pic: Sam Robbins.

Most Read

Revealed: Best and worst primary schools in Barking and Dagenham

The best schools in every London borough have been revealed. Pic: PA

Three teenagers stabbed in street fight in Dagenham

The teenagers were stabbed in in Tenterden Road. Pic: Google

NHS worker from Dagenham pens crime novel

Tracy Ryden. Picture: Tracy Ryden

Northbury Primary School teacher leaves school after 27 years service

Science teacher Kulvinder Johal will be leaving Northbury Primary School after 27 years. Picture: Michael Cockerham

Dagenham off-licence fined £11k over smuggled goods and under-age alcohol sale

Magazin Romanesc Oltenia off-licence in Broad Street, Dagenham. Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Seven cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Major development on ‘site from hell’ approved despite strong objections

Councillors meet today to decide whether hundreds of new homes can be built around South Wootton Picture: Archant

Parents slam Norfolk academy’s ‘unfair’ disco to reward high attendance

Wayland Academy Norfolk has been criticised by parents for organising a 'rewards disco' for pupils with high attendance through the autumn term. Picture: TEN Group
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists