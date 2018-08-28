Adnams hotel restaurant scoops healthy eating award

The Swan's gold accreditation in the Eat Out, Eat Well Campaign, from left, Mary Rudd, Rory Whelan, Paul Goldsmith & Craig Ripley Picture; SARAH GROVES Sarah Groves

A Southwold hotel menu has scooped an accolade for offering up healthier alternatives to its diners.

Adnams’ Swan Hotel has been awarded the highest ‘gold’ accreditation by the ‘Eat Out, Eat Well’ campaign run by Suffolk County Council and Public Health.

The award recognises its commitment to offering its guests healthier menu options and promoting the ethos that eating out and a healthy lifestyle can be enjoyed together.

It was presented by Waveney District Council’s cabinet member for community health and safety Mary Rudd and East Suffolk Councils food and safety officer Paul Goldsmith to executive chef Rory Whelan and general manager Craig Ripley.

“‘Eat Out, Eat Well’ is a campaign that I believe in and I think guests would opt to dine out more often, if they knew that a restaurant can help them with flexible and healthier menu choices,” said Mr Whelan.