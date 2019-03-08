Search

'It's been a very hard decision' - One of town's oldest shops set to close down

PUBLISHED: 12:07 31 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:07 31 May 2019

Eastern Office Equipment in Dereham will soon close following its owner's decision to retire. Picture: Archant

An office supply shop which has been based in Dereham for more than 40 years is set to close permanently.

Eastern Office Equipment will shut its doors on June 28 after owner Drummond McLean, 70, made the decision to retire from the business.

Mr McLean first took over the shop, on Wellington Road, 32 years ago along with his business partner.

He said: "We've been here for a very long time. We have made a lot of friends, a lot of our customers have become our friends.

"We have had some really lovely comments from people wishing us all the best. It's been a very hard decision.

"All things come to an end unfortunately. I have just decided that it is time to go."

The business is part of a dealer group, which means many of the services and supplies it provides its bigger clients with are set to continue under another supplier.

Three long-serving employees will be made redundant but Mr McLean insists that the decision has been made amicably.

He added: "We are hoping that some other places in the town will take on some of the work we do.

"Many customers do come and visit us in the shop."

The news of its closure has been met with sadness in the town.

Wendy Barker, who co-owns Shampooches which is based near Eastern Office Equipment, posted in the Dereham Community Notice Board on Facebook to inform people about what was happening.

It attracted hundreds of comments and likes and speaking to our paper, she said: "We've worked next to Eastern Office Equipment for just over two years now, they are such a valuable part of the Dereham community and they will be sorely missed.

"They have sorted all our printing needs and the staff certainly go above and beyond."

Do you have any memories of the shop which you would like to share? Contact our reporter Daniel Bennett by emailing daniel.bennett@archant.co.uk or comment on the Dereham Times Facebook page.

