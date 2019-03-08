Norwich restaurant closes just days after permission granted to turn it into house

East Twenty Six bar and restaurant, Exchange Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2015

A Norwich city centre restaurant has closed its doors, just days after permission was granted for it to become a house.

East Twenty Six, at 26 Exchange Street, closed at the end of last week, just a few days after Norwich City Council gave the green light for plans for it to become a house.

In planning papers, its owner Jeremy King said the current trading situation had proved challenging, with the restaurant’s passing trade “virtually nonexistent”.

He also said an influx in larger chain operated restaurants had an impact.

On its Facebook page, the tapas restaurant said: “We would like to thank all of our customers who have supported our restaurant at East Twenty Six since we opened in 2014, as we announce that we are now closed as of March 22, 2019.”

It was met with disappointment from customers, with one person saying they were “absolutely guttted”.

We have approached Mr King for more.