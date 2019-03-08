Bid to lead the race to zero carbon

SNS2020 launched the theme 'Smart generation - the transition to 2050' where they will dicuss the decarbonisation of the energy sector. Photo: Courtesy of Further More Marketing Courtesy of Further More Marketing

A bid to ensure East Anglia is ready to capitalise on the government's ambitious zero carbon target has been launched.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

SNS2020 launched the theme 'Smart generation - the transition to 2050' where they will dicuss the decarbonisation of the energy sector. Photo: Courtesy of Further More Marketing SNS2020 launched the theme 'Smart generation - the transition to 2050' where they will dicuss the decarbonisation of the energy sector. Photo: Courtesy of Further More Marketing

As the government plans to become a net zero producer of greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, the East of England Energy Group has chosen a theme for its annual Southern North Sea conference.

Named SNS2020 - 'Smart generation - the transition to 2050', the conference will take place at the Norfolk Showground Arena, on April 22 and 23 next year, where the major topic will be the decarbonisation of the energy sector.

You may also want to watch:

Chief executive of EEEGR, Simon Gray, said: "This ambitious target will have far-reaching consequences for energy producers, long-term investment plans, supply chain engagement and the skills required for the next generation of energy producers.

"At SNS2020, we're asking what effect these changes will have in the East of England, nationally and in the global energy markets.

"As public opinion converges on the importance of decarbonisation, we are at a pivotal moment where real change is coming.

"With the East of England's diverse energy mix, this region is at the very heart of these challenges - we will be spearheading the transition."

More than 50pc of the entire UK's offshore wind capacity is now installed off the East Anglian Coast which puts the county at the heart of the solution to decarbonisation by 2050.