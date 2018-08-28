Search

Advanced search

Energy industry calls for Eastern promise at Westminster reception

PUBLISHED: 18:24 06 November 2018 | UPDATED: 18:24 06 November 2018

From left, Simon Gray of EEEGR, Stuart Thornton of Fred Olsen Windcarrier, Eric Marston of the Oil and Gas Authority, Julia Pyke of EDF Energy, Peter Aldous, MP for Waveney, Jonathan Cole of ScottishPower Renewables, Chris Claydon of the ECITB, Martin Dronfield of James Fisher Marine Services, and Halfdan Brusted of Equinor. Picture TMS Media.

From left, Simon Gray of EEEGR, Stuart Thornton of Fred Olsen Windcarrier, Eric Marston of the Oil and Gas Authority, Julia Pyke of EDF Energy, Peter Aldous, MP for Waveney, Jonathan Cole of ScottishPower Renewables, Chris Claydon of the ECITB, Martin Dronfield of James Fisher Marine Services, and Halfdan Brusted of Equinor. Picture TMS Media.

Archant

East Anglia’s energy industry has taken its ambition to be recognised as a centre of excellence straight to the heart of government.

The industry along the Norfolk and Suffolk coastline wants to recognition for its strengths in shallow water and late-life decommissioning and is pushing for an offshore wind sector deal, which would unlock funding for the region.

The issue was raised with ministers at a Westminster reception organised by the East of England Energy Group (EEEGR).

Simon Gray, chief executive of EEEGR, said: “There is a real opportunity for the energy industry in the eastern region to become a world leader in shallow water and late life decommissioning and we have taken that message direct to government.

“Our ambition for the region to have special recognition status will go to the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership and will form the energy part of its industrial strategy.”

More than £3bn will be invested in the Southern North Sea by 10 leading operators in the next few years and a potential 33,000 new jobs could be created. Sizewell C will put £4bn into the local economy over the life of the project and 3,200 people are already employed at the site on the Suffolk coast.

Speakers at the event included Waveney MP Peter Aldous, Chris Claydon, chief executive of the Engineering and Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB), Jonathan Cole, managing director of ScottishPower Renewables, and Julia Pyke, nuclear development director for EDF Energy on Sizewell C nuclear power station. Eric Marston, an area manager at the Oil and Gas Authority, and Halfdan Brusted, Equinor’s offshore wind project vice president also spoke.

Mr Claydon said the labour market was changing rapidly and the energy sector had to recognise the challenges.

Just 7% of people in the engineering and construction industry are women, he said, and by failing to appeal to a wider demography it was “losing out on a huge amount of intellectual capital”.

“We are already seeing an outflow of skilled people and this may increase ahead of March next year,” he said.

“We need to grow the number of apprentices and graduates and we also need to get skilled workers to join from other sectors.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Ad Feature How to invest in clean energy

Peter Sharkey
Most of us are more environmentally aware than we were four decades ago (Picture: Supplied)

Many years ago, I was a first year student at Bristol University, living in Badock Hall, a modern hall of residence in a cluster of four small accommodation complexes situated on the edge of the beautiful Durdham Downs, around 30 minutes’ walk from the main university precinct and the magnificent Wills Building.

Environmental, social and governance policy: how does your business score?

cozens-hardy

Caroline Linsdell, a partner with Cozens-Hardy solicitors, asks businesses: how ESG-compliant are you?

Women in Business

cover

Enjoy the
Women in Business
digital edition

Read

Business East

cover

Enjoy the
Business East
digital edition

Read

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

B2B Exhibition

cover

Enjoy the
B2B Exhibition
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Norfolk hotel is named the most romantic place to stay in the UK

Strattons Hotel. Photo provided by Strattons Hotel.

Video Farmer who was almost killed by his own tractor sells entire vintage collection for £100,000

Eddie Thompson sold his vintage farm machine collection after he was seriously injured by one of the tractors this year. Pictured: A 1952 David Brown army tug made £6,000. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Norwich travel agent thanks “resilient” people of Norfolk for supporting business for 30 years

Staff from Nortfolk's Skyplane Worldchoice celebrate 30 years in business. Picture: Skyplane Worldchoice

Petrol prices are cut at Big Four supermarkets after pressure from motorists

The Big Four supermarkets are to cut the price of fuel. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Steak-and-lobster restaurant Bourgee announces opening date in Norwich

Bourgee directors James Welling and Mark Baumann. Picture: Bourgee.

Gallery Which three Norfolk hotels have been named among the country’s top 50?

Inside one of the rooms at the Old Town Hall House in Cley-next-the-Sea. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100
Local Guide