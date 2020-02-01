Search

This mansion with link to King Henry VIII among most expensive homes sold in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 06:00 02 February 2020

East Barsham Manor. Pic: Archant

East Barsham Manor. Pic: Archant

A Tudor mansion fetched one of the highest prices paid for a house - but what was the most expensive?

The price paid figures from the Land Registry just revealed shows mainly big homes in North Norfolk fetching the most money.

This contrasts with stats for Norwich which reveal more businesses among the most expensive.

Around the county, the top two properties sold for the most were both caravan parks. Manor Caravan Site, Manor Road, Hunstanton, sold for £13.9m and California Cliffs holiday park, Scratby, sold for £11,2m.

The Old Rectory, Wells-Next-the-Sea. Pic: ArchantThe Old Rectory, Wells-Next-the-Sea. Pic: Archant

Also among the highest paid for properties around the county was a farm known to have a private airstrip. Great Thorns Farm, Swaffham, sold for £6.9m. One of Norfolk's most architecturally stunning ghouses, designed by renowned architect Edwin Lutyens, Overstrand Hall, sold for £3.17m. And another historic home, East Barsham Manor, dating to Tudor times and where King Henry VIII is reputed to have stayed and walked barefoot to the shrine at nearby Walsingham. sold for £2.5m. The seven bedroom Old Rectory, Sculthorpe, with 23 acres, sold for £2.38m.

Manor Park holiday park, Hunstanton. Pic: Hoseasons.Manor Park holiday park, Hunstanton. Pic: Hoseasons.

And a beautiful home in Wells-next-the Sea, The Old Rectory, Church Street, sold for £1.75m, slightly less than its £1.95m pricetag.

Some businesses also made the list. The Bell Hotel in Thetford was sold for £1.95m and a large warehouse, Boots Training, Burrell Way, Thetford, sold for £1.92m.

Here is the list of the top 20 in order of price paid:

Overstrand Hall. Pic: Archant.Overstrand Hall. Pic: Archant.

Manor Caravan site, Manor Road, Hunstanton; £13.9m

California Cliffs holiday park, Rottenstone Lane, Scratby; £11.275m

Unit 4, St Nicholas retail park, Edward Benefer Way, King's Lynn; £8m

Great Thorns Farm, Swaffham; £6.924m

The Grove, Cromer Road, West Runton; £4.6m

Overstrand Hall, Cromer Road, Overstrand; £3.17m

The Granary, Station Road, Docking; £2.7m

East Barsham Manor, Fakenham Road, East Barsham; £2.5m

The Old Rectory, Creake Road, Sculthorpe; £2.387m

Units 1, 3 and 4, Baird Way, Thetford; £2.25m each

Whaleback, High Barn, Burnham Road, Stanhoe; £2m

Astley, Coast Road, Cley; £2m

Blooms nurseries, Low Road, Bressingham; £1.95m

The Bell Hotel, King Street, Thetford; £1.95m

Boots Training, Burrell Way, Thetford; £1.925m

Clermont Hall, Little Cressingham; £1.8m

The Manor House, Chalk Pit Road, Holme-next-the-Sea; £1.761m

The Old Rectory, Church Street, Wells-next-the-Sea; £1.75m

Cherry Tree Farm, Sandy Hill Lane, Weybourne; £1.75m

The Pasture, Choseley Road, Thornham; £1.7m

