More than half of consumers are pushing for a greener future

More than 50pc of people in East Anglia will make an effort to be more eco-friendly, Lloyds has found. Picture: PA

Carbon emissions are down in the East of England by 14pc compared to the same time last year.

Matt Hubbard of Lloyds Banking Group. Picture: Lloyds Banking Group Matt Hubbard of Lloyds Banking Group. Picture: Lloyds Banking Group

The change is being driven not only by national lockdowns and fewer people travelling but also by consumers who want to be more environmentally friendly.

The analysis compiled by the Lloyds Banking Group and YouGov found that more than half of consumers in the East of England at 51pc want to continue their mini-green revolution to reduce their carbon footprint over the next year.

This is up from 35pc just a year ago.

Matt Hubbard, Lloyds Banking Group Ambassador for the East of England, said: “Despite the huge challenges people across the East of England are facing at the moment with the coronavirus, public support for tackling climate change remains strong.

“Our spending analysis of consumer behaviour in the region underlines the strong link between economic activity and carbon emissions. We want to help play our role in helping the East of England recover and rebuild the economy. But that doesn’t mean we should turn the clock back and return to the same old way of doing things.

“We need to build back better in a way which is both good for the economy and the environment. That’s why we are committed to working with customers, colleagues, businesses and communities to find ways of collectively making a difference and help the country to build a brighter future as and when lockdown lifts.”

In between the lockdowns carbon emissions did begin to sneak back up - increasing by 27pc between Q2 and Q3 when restrictions were eased. This data was compiled by sustainability experts the Carbon Trust. Myles McCarthy, director at the Carbon Trust, said: “Our analysis of Lloyds Banking Group customer spending demonstrates the link between the actions we take in our everyday lives and the impact these have on the level of carbon emissions, a major cause of climate change.

“These changes in 2020 spending have been driven by a global pandemic not by choice. However, with the evidence of growing consumer appetite to reduce their environmental impact and to consider more sustainable choices, some of these emission reductions could become more persistent.”