East Anglian holiday firm Hoseasons has stated it is dealing with tens of thousands of customers who’ve had holidays cancelled.

But the firm said it is offering vouchers, price-matched breaks as well as refunds for those affected.

It comes after consumer group Which? slated the holiday firm based in Lowestoft after it said it had received complaints from people unable to get their money back. It said Hoseasons, along with other firms, had been reported to the competition regulator over its terms and conditions regarding refunds.

A spokesman from Hoseasons told this newspaper: “We are doing all we can to help customers and homeowners during these exceptional times.

“Following the statement from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) last week we further expanded the options available to support any customers who were due to travel with us during government-imposed travel restrictions, or whose travel destination is temporarily closed.

“All of these customers can obtain a cash refund if they prefer not to accept one of our vouchers.”

Which? said it believed the terms and conditions attached to bookings ‘were giving property owners too much leeway and enabling them to refuse refunds.’

It comes as Visit Britain has forecasted a loss of £22 billion this year for domestic holidays and day trips.

Shadow business minister Lucy Powell called for holiday firms to refund customers as quickly as possible.

“As many face loss of income, redundancy and savings disappearing, refunds for holidays paid are even more important.”

Hoseasons, which operates holidays in lodges, cottages and boats across the region and nationwide, is currently not accepting bookings made for dates arriving on or before June 15 and posted on its website a raft of measures available for people affected. It also stated: “We are dealing with an extraordinarily high number of incoming queries. These will take some time to respond to as we have tens of thousands of customers to help.

Your patience and understanding is appreciated.”

