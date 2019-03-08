Could you redevelop this £250,000 historic mill?

Earsham Mill, up for auction. Pic: Auction House.

A former water mill dating to Saxon times is to go under the hammer for a guide of £250,000 in need of redevelopment.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Earsham Mill, up for auction. Pic: Auction House. Earsham Mill, up for auction. Pic: Auction House.

Earsham Mill, which was rebuilt in 1902 but which had a £250,000 refit in 1975, offers 36,500 square feet of industrial and retail space with development or investment potential. It is up for auction on Wednesday.

Ancillary buildings were also built on the site and in 1962 it changed from being a flour mill to creating animal feed and most recently it traded as a builders merchant.

MORE: Why this CSI fingerprint expert gave up working with the dead.

Robert Hurst, auction manager at Auction House, said: “The premises are now vacant and in need of updating and general repair. Potential exists for a wide range of other uses (subject to planning), which may include light industrial, leisure, residential or mixed use.”

Earsham Mil pictured in September 1964. Pic: Archant. Earsham Mil pictured in September 1964. Pic: Archant.

The site, which has a long road frontage, extends to four acres and includes areas of hard standing, parking and river frontage along with the former mill building, a traditional brick built barn and a workshop.

The main building has accommodation over four levels and comprises a former ground floor retail area with offices. Further offices and storage space is available on the upper floors.

The mill has a long history which saw it trebling its capacity to 1000 tons a week in 1975 following its investment and in 1982 it was put up for sale for offers in excess of £100,000.

The Auction House sale takes place on Wednesday at Dunston Hall Hotel in Norwich at 11am.