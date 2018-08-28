Dunston Hall goes the extra mile for children across the globe this Christmas

The Dunston Hall team with their boxes. Picture: Dunston Hall Dunston Hall

The team at Norfolk hotel Dunston Hall have taken part in Operation Christmas Child to give children across the world a gift this festive season.

Departments including sales and conference, food and beverage and hotel administration have taken part and donated a box per team, totalling eight boxes donated to the Samaritans.

Andrew Blyth, general manager at Dunston Hall, said: “Christmas is such a special time of year and everyone should be able to get into the Christmas spirit. As a team we wanted to support children all over the world and help them feel loved this festive season.”

The idea to go the extra mile this Christmas came as a result of World Kindness Day, which was held in November.

Mr Blyth added: “We really enjoy getting involved in charitable work and the Operation Christmas Child appeal was a perfect link to World Kindness Day this year.”