Search

Advanced search

High-end restaurant apologises for 'unfitting' hygiene rating

PUBLISHED: 11:39 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:44 17 December 2019

The Duke's Head Hotel on the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

The Duke's Head Hotel on the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A restaurant's management team has pledged to improve after a food hygiene inspection saw it awarded a two-star rating.

The Duke's Head Hotel in King's Lynn's Tuesday Market Place was told it needed to improve food handling during an inspection on November 8, however the condition of the building and management of food safety was considered to be "generally satisfactory".

Following the inspection, general manager Jake Smith said a new chef had since been appointed.

Mr Smith said the restaurant was now awaiting reinspection in around six weeks time.

He said: "I want to stress our continued commitment to improving standards, and want to rebuild the trust, faith and confidence of our guests who will see the delivery of such a score to be unfitting of the standards of The Duke's Head Hotel.

You may also want to watch:

"Since re-joining the hotel as general manager, we have made significant changes to the structure and direction of the food and beverage offering.

"The new head chef will be fundamental in improving not only our service delivery, but also to train and develop our junior team, installing an ethos that the highest standards of conduct are fitting for The Duke's Head, and Surya Hotels.

"We have worked with our head office, to review and amend our core food-handling policy, supported by SFBB and the advice provided during the visit. Subsequently, we have adapted and developed our procedures to ensure all deliveries, temperatures and date labelling systems are re-affirmed, and routinely recorded.

"Furthermore, these checks are monitored and spot-checked in our internal audits.

"We wish to ensure all patrons, and any concerned party that we are wholeheartedy committed to upholding the high standards we and the public expect to receive at The Duke's Head Hotel.

"We accept that our standards had fallen and we have taken prompt and immediate action to remedy the issues highlighted and look forward to being re-evaluated in the future."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Drink-driver ‘lucky to be alive’ after crash with parked lorry

A drink-driver is 'lucky to be alive' after he crashed into a parked lorry. Picture: Fenland Police.

New operation will see armed police deployed in Chapelfield Shopping Centre

Police at Chapelfield shopping centre as part of Operation Servator.Norwich Police Twitter.

Most Read

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Trains to and from Norwich cancelled as Greater Anglia problems persist

Greater Anglia had promised most routes will be operating on Monday. Picture: HELEN BOTT

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Mum and son ‘homeless’ for Christmas after noise wrangle in rented flat

Ben Turner and Gill Wilson with all their letters of complaint. Pic: Archant

Outrage as seal pups die ‘due to human intervention’

One seal pup died after being abandoned by its mother after being surrounded by people, according to Friends of Horsey Seals. Picture: Friends of Horsey Seals.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Canaries Debate: Should Norwich City look to bring back Jordan Rhodes this January?

Jordan Rhodes scored six goals during his loan stint with the Canaries, the last of which being a crucial equaliser against West Brom. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

High-end restaurant apologises for ‘unfitting’ hygiene rating

The Duke's Head Hotel on the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

New operation will see armed police deployed in Chapelfield Shopping Centre

Police at Chapelfield shopping centre as part of Operation Servator.Norwich Police Twitter.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists