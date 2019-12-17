High-end restaurant apologises for 'unfitting' hygiene rating

A restaurant's management team has pledged to improve after a food hygiene inspection saw it awarded a two-star rating.

The Duke's Head Hotel in King's Lynn's Tuesday Market Place was told it needed to improve food handling during an inspection on November 8, however the condition of the building and management of food safety was considered to be "generally satisfactory".

Following the inspection, general manager Jake Smith said a new chef had since been appointed.

Mr Smith said the restaurant was now awaiting reinspection in around six weeks time.

He said: "I want to stress our continued commitment to improving standards, and want to rebuild the trust, faith and confidence of our guests who will see the delivery of such a score to be unfitting of the standards of The Duke's Head Hotel.

"Since re-joining the hotel as general manager, we have made significant changes to the structure and direction of the food and beverage offering.

"The new head chef will be fundamental in improving not only our service delivery, but also to train and develop our junior team, installing an ethos that the highest standards of conduct are fitting for The Duke's Head, and Surya Hotels.

"We have worked with our head office, to review and amend our core food-handling policy, supported by SFBB and the advice provided during the visit. Subsequently, we have adapted and developed our procedures to ensure all deliveries, temperatures and date labelling systems are re-affirmed, and routinely recorded.

"Furthermore, these checks are monitored and spot-checked in our internal audits.

"We wish to ensure all patrons, and any concerned party that we are wholeheartedy committed to upholding the high standards we and the public expect to receive at The Duke's Head Hotel.

"We accept that our standards had fallen and we have taken prompt and immediate action to remedy the issues highlighted and look forward to being re-evaluated in the future."