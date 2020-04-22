Search

‘We will support you like you have supported us’: Indian restaurant delivers free takeways to NHS staff

PUBLISHED: 12:25 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:25 22 April 2020

The delivery to the hospital. Pic: Duke of Delhi

The delivery to the hospital. Pic: Duke of Delhi

The owners of an Indian restaurant in south Norfolk are keeping NHS workers well-fed by delivering meals to NHS staff.

Staff deliver Indian meals to the hospital. Pic: Duke of DelhiStaff deliver Indian meals to the hospital. Pic: Duke of Delhi

Staff at the Duke of Delhi, in Saxlingham Thorpe, delivered a round of bagged up ready meals to the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital.

Last week the restaurant, in Norwich Road, which is closed except for takeways because of coronavirus, delivered 60 meals and have also distributed another 60 to radiology staff. Many of the NHS workers are customers.

The Duke of Delhi in Saxlingham Thorpe. Pic: Duke of DelhiThe Duke of Delhi in Saxlingham Thorpe. Pic: Duke of Delhi

The owners posted on social media: “We’re proud to once again support our NHS and its front line staff. This is our way to thank everybody working tirelessly to keep our country going and protecting us all during this pandemic.

“We would like to thank you for all your support and your gratitude during this awful time, we at the Duke of Delhi are proud to have customers like you ... we will continue to support you like you have supported us.”

The meals delivered to the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital. Pic: Duke of DelhiThe meals delivered to the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital. Pic: Duke of Delhi

The Duke of Delhi deliver meals to the hospital. Pic: Duke of DelhiThe Duke of Delhi deliver meals to the hospital. Pic: Duke of Delhi

All the ready meals bagged up and with instructions await delivery to the hospital for NHS staff. Pic: Duke of DelhiAll the ready meals bagged up and with instructions await delivery to the hospital for NHS staff. Pic: Duke of Delhi

