Town set for drive-through Starbucks

PUBLISHED: 10:31 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:02 15 April 2020

Land off Nar Ouse Way in King's Lynn where a Starbucks coud be built Picture: Google

Archant

A new drive-through cafe could be built on a former gas works.

Developer Equity Estates has a applied to build the outlet on Kellard Place, off Nar Ouse Way in King’s Lynn.

It says it will bring eight full-time and eight part-time jobs to the site, next to the Gatehouse pub and Travelodge Hotel.

Planning papers reveal when completed, the building will be leased to coffee chain Starbucks.

They say if given the go-ahead, the cafe would open from 6am - 11pm from Monday - Saturday and 7am - 10pm on Sundays.

The site, near the busy Southgates roundabout, is expected to serve more than 500 customers a day.

Starbucks branches across the country are currently closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Founded in Seattle, in 1971, the chain has more than 30,000 outlets worldwide, including one in Lynn High Street.

Topic Tags:

