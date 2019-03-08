Search

Norwich's £30m abattoir driving for meat traceability with butcher buyout

PUBLISHED: 11:11 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:17 08 May 2019

Scott Roofe and director H G Blake director Jane Blake. Picture: Anthony Ward

Anthony Ward

A Norwich butcher has been bought out by a local abattoir in a bid to increase meat traceability in the region.

H G Blake has purchased Roofe Catering. Picture: Anthony Ward

The meat industry has been rocked in recent years due to scandals such as the horse meat problem, and more recently when traces of pork and turkey meat were found in vegan meals.

But HG Blake in Felthorpe is hoping to rebuild some confidence in the Norfolk and Suffolk market by consolidating their supply chain.

MORE: Brick by brick: How Flagship is trying to solve Norfolk's housing crisis



HG Blake is hoping its purchase of Roofe Catering Butchers in Norwich will give them an edge in the market, as the business can trace produce from the field right the way through to meals in care homes or hospitals.

"HG Blake's founder Hilton Blake was in the meat business from the 1950s. Buying the butcher just seemed like a natural progression," said HG Blake managing director Andrew Clarke.

"We've got systems in place which mean all of out produce is independently labelled and we can trace each carcass back to which farm it came from. Tracability is something which customers are becoming increasingly conscious of," Mr Clarke continued.

Staff headcount at HG Blake currently totals 65 people, with a further 25 now on board as a result of the purchase.

"Not only are we increasing tracibility but we're also able to prove to people that we're reducing air miles," Mr Clarke said.

HG Blake currently has a turnover forecast at £30m, with targets for the new butchery subsidiary yet to be set.

The pair will now supply organisations such as schools and hospitals across Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire, Essex and Lincolnshire.

"We also make sure we have the most up-to-date tech to ensure we have the highest levels of animal welfare in our premises," Mr Clarke said.

Scott Roofe, operations manager Roofe Catering Butchers, said: "We understand the importance of traceability to our customers in all of our products, which is why with the backing of H G Blake's abattoir we will now be able to control and monitor the entire process from farm to kitchen."

