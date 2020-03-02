Owner of bust holiday park banned from selling mansion

Simon and Lisa Moir's home in Matching Green, Essex. The High Court has frozen their assets after a "discrete" attempt to sell their house. They are directors of Dream Lodge which owes investors £25.6m.

A court has frozen the assets of the family behind a bust holiday park, after they tried to market their mansion, it has emerged.

Simon Moir, director of the Dream Lodge Group which has gone into administration.

Walsham Chalet Park Ltd, which trades as Dream Lodge, went into liquidation last year owing around 1,100 investors £25.6m.

It had holiday parks in North Walsham and Fornham Park, near Bury St Edmunds, which are now under new management.

The liquidator, Deloitte, has been trying to get money back for investors, some of whom paid thousands of pounds for lodges which were never built.

But in October last year Deloitte said the house of the company directors - Simon and Lisa Moir - was being "discretely" marketed, raising serious concern, they said, that it could be sold and the money spent.

Deloitte went to the High Court to stop the directors selling any of their assets before the claims of those owed money have been settled.

Investors were promised an 8pc return on their lodges.

The Moirs' mansion in the village of Matching Green, Essex, is set in large grounds and has a swimming pool and tennis court.

The average house price in the village is £1.1m, according to Zoopla.

Deloitte said the judge agreed with the freezing junction because of evidence of "systematic dishonesty in the management of the business".

Simon and Lisa Moir's home in Matching Green, Essex. The High Court has frozen their assets after a "discrete" attempt to sell the home. They are directors of Dream Lodge which owes investors £25.6m. Photo: Google Street View Simon and Lisa Moir's home in Matching Green, Essex. The High Court has frozen their assets after a "discrete" attempt to sell the home. They are directors of Dream Lodge which owes investors £25.6m. Photo: Google Street View

The court order freezing the assets of Simon and Lisa Moir bans them from selling the home at Matching Green, another home in Loughton, Essex, a Porsche, a Range Rover and a VW Polo.

It also applies to their bank accounts

The order reads: "If you Simon Moir and/or Lisa Moir disobey this order you may be held to be in contempt of court and may be imprisoned, fined or have your assets seized."

Investors were attracted to Dream Lodge by promises of rental returns of 8pc a year or a guaranteed profit after three years.

Dream Lodge Group ran Norfolk Park in North Walsham which is now under new ownership.

But they stopped getting payments in September 2018.

More than half the amount owed by Walsham Chalet Park, around £14m, is owed to 170 investors who paid for lodges which were never built.

Deloitte said last year that it was also investigating claims that some customers sold their lodges and were never paid the money.

Investors in Dream Lodge are expected to get back around 5pc of their money.