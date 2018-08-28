Collapse of holiday lodge firm could cost investors millions of pounds

Simon Moir, director of the Dream Lodge Group which has gone into administration.

The collapse of a holiday lodge firm with sites across East England is expected to leave investors millions of pounds out of pocket.

Dream Lodge Group at Norfolk Park.

The eight parks owned by Walsham Chalet Park Limited, which trades as the Dream Lodge Group, have either closed or are not taking bookings, including Norfolk Park Homes in North Walsham.

A former manager at the group believes losses will run into many millions as some investors paid for homes which were never built.

Mark Kent claimed as many as 50 lodges, which the firm had taken money for, had not been constructed.

“People have invested upwards of £50,000,” he said. “They have invested in fresh air.”

Dream Lodge Group at Norfolk Park - Olive Tree restaurant.

He also said lodge owners who rented their properties had been calling him asking why they had not been paid rent.

“I am so appalled and am ashamed to have even worked for this company,” he said.

Former staff and customers of Dream Lodge are among those airing their grievances.

One resident at Norfolk Park Homes, who did not wish to be named, said: “It’s all up in the air at the moment. We have no clue what’s happening.

Dream Lodge Group at Norfolk Park.

“We are residents so are in better shape than the investors, but we are still worried about being kicked off the camp.”

They added: “We are not surprised that it’s gone into administration. The staff could not even get money to buy a lightbulb. It’s a real can of worms.”

One customer of the firm’s Lazy Otter Meadows site in Ely said uncertainty over what was happening ruined his Christmas and left him out of pocket.

Another contributor to a website containing dozens of comments about the administration claimed the gas has been cut off at one park.

Another ex-employee said: “It had, in theory, a good business model.

But added: “People have lost everything; it is a shameful way to conduct business. I fear this will be big news as millions of pounds involved.”

We have been unable to reach anyone at Dream Lodge group for comment. The firm is owned by businessman Simon Moir and his family.

Administrators Deloitte said last week a “period of financial pressure” was behind the collapse but did not comment further.

•Have you been affected by the collapse of the Dream Lodge Group? Contact investigations editor Tom Bristow on 01603 772834 or email tom.bristow@archant.co.uk