Dream Lodge holiday park operator saved from closure

26 February, 2019 - 15:56
East Anglia's Dream Lodge has been saved from administration. Picture: Gregg Brown

East Anglia's Dream Lodge has been saved from administration. Picture: Gregg Brown

Archant

The Dream Lodge Group, which has sites across East Anglia, has been saved from closure, saving 40 jobs.

Dream Lodge has been saved by Exclusive Luxury Homes. Picture : Gregg BrownDream Lodge has been saved by Exclusive Luxury Homes. Picture : Gregg Brown

Dream Lodge, also known as Walsham Chalet Park Limited, has been sold to Exclusive Luxury Lodges.

The owner of Exclusive Luxury Lodges, Tony Barney, was also the buyer behind Lifestyle Living UK, which he saved in April 2017.

At the time, Mr Barney kept 40 people in their jobs, and four sites across East Anglia open.

It has not yet been confirmed what will happen with Dream Lodge bookings. Picture: Gregg BrownIt has not yet been confirmed what will happen with Dream Lodge bookings. Picture: Gregg Brown

The sale of the Dream Lodge Group comprises all of the business and assets of the Company, including its seven sites.

This includes Norfolk’s North Walsham Caravan and Chalet Park and close by, Norfolk Park Homes.

It also includes its site at Fornham Park, where 27 lodges are set in parkland which was once the Duke of Norfolk’s estate.

As well as in East Anglia, the group also owns Blosson Hill Park in Devon, The Sanctuary in Berkshire, Woodlands Park in East Sussex and Lazy Otter Meadows in Ely.

40 jobs have been saved at the Dream Lodge Group. Picture? Gregg Clark40 jobs have been saved at the Dream Lodge Group. Picture? Gregg Clark

Richard Hawes, joint administrator, said: “We are pleased to announce the sale of the business and assets, safeguarding around 40 jobs and ensuring the continuation of the various business entities. We will be reporting more detail in our creditors report in the next few weeks.”

The sale was completed on February 21.

Frank Romano, a spokesman for Exclusive Luxury Lodges Limited, said: “We have been operating within the residential and holiday park industry for over 30 years and look forward to working with all stakeholders to rebuild the business. We want to offer our assurances to the lodge owners across all seven holiday parks that the future of their lodges is secure. All parties will be given the opportunity to enter into new license agreements comparable with their former ones.

“We understand the lodge owners have been through a difficult period, but we will be there to support each and every person. We hope to build a valued community where lodge owners feel safe and secure. Our management team are here to help, both throughout the transition period and beyond.”

Richard Hawes and Rob Harding, restructuring partners at Deloitte, were appointed as joint administrators of the company on 14 January 2019.

The appointment followed a period of financial pressure, with the directors concluding that the business was unable to continue trading outside of administration.

