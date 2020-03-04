Owner of bust holiday park is still trying to sell £2m mansion - despite court ban

The Moirs' mansion in Essex is being marketed for sale despite a court order freezing their assets after the collapse of their holiday park firm Dream Lodge. Photo: Sotheby's International Realty Sotheby's International Realty

The directors of a holiday park, which collapsed owing £25m, have been attempting to sell their £2.2m mansion despite a court order freezing their assets, we can reveal.

Simon and Lisa Moir, directors of Walsham Chalet Park Limited, were banned by the High Court in October last year from selling their property.

It came after the company, which had a holiday park in North Walsham and another one near Bury St Edmunds, collapsed last year with huge debts.

It owed more than 1,100 investors £25m, including £14m to customers who paid for lodges which were never built.

The company's liquidator Deloitte, went to court last year to freeze the Moirs' assets after Deloitte found the Moir's mansion in Essex was being "discretely" marketed.

The five-bed mansion has a moat, swimming pool and tennis court.

It is set in almost two acres of grounds and was taken off property portal Zoopla last year by the estate agent.

But the luxury home is now being marketed again, this time to an international audience, despite a High Court injunction.

It is for sale on the site of Sotheby's International Realty for £2.25m.

The advert boasts that the "Moat House" in Matching Green, Essex, is a "delightful 15th century Grade II listed hall".

When this newspaper contacted Sotheby's on Tuesday, the agent said he was not aware of the injunction.

He said Sotheby's had been trying to sell the home since October or November last year - around the same time as the court order was made.

It was still being marketed on the Sotheby's website on Wednesday afternoon.

Solicitors acting for Deloitte said: "We continue to monitor the enforcement of the injunction and this includes placing a restriction against the sale of the property without our prior consent."

The court granted the injunction after finding evidence of "systematic dishonesty in the management of the business".

It warned the Moirs that if they disobeyed the court order they could be in contempt of court and may be imprisoned or fined.

Investors were attracted to Walsham Chalet Park, which traded as Dream Lodge, by promises of rental returns of 8pc a year.