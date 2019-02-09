First anniversary for Downham Market women’s networking group

Founder of East Anglian Women in Business, Sarah Fairbrother, is holding the birthday cake at the first anniversary celebration Picture: WGA. Archant

Downham Market East Anglian Women in Business (EAWIB) has celebrated its first anniversary with cake and conversation.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

East Anglian Women in Business was created by Ward Gethin Archer director and family law solicitor Sarah Fairbrother, to provide a local forum where business women can meet, interact and support each other in developing their businesses and careers.

She recognised that outside of Cambridge and Norwich there were very few networking opportunities in the local smaller towns. From the outset, the aim has been to enable women to form strong links with other local women in an informal and friendly setting. The monthly meetings are free to attend with refreshments kindly provided by sponsors, Ward Gethin Archer solicitors and Grow Your Business accountants.

Sarah Fairbrother said: “The Downham Market meetings are a great platform for women to network and to exchange ideas and knowledge. Any women interested in joining a meeting should come along, new members are always welcome. I’m really looking forward to the next year of East Anglian Women in Business.”

The meetings follow the same format each month, with everyone given the chance to introduce themselves and explain what it is they do. There is a speaker, sometimes someone from the EAWIB group, followed by the opportunity to network. Unlike many networking groups, there are no membership fees, no requirements to give referrals and no minimum number of meetings that you must attend

The Downham Market meeting takes place each month from 10.30am until 12 noon at The Whalebone, Downham Market. The timing is designed to accommodate the commitments that women often have in the early mornings and evenings. The next Downham Market meeting is on Tuesday 12th February.

In addition to Downham Market, other EAWIB networking groups run in King’s Lynn, Swaffham, Dereham and Ely.

For more information, click here.