Family barber moves - and adds coffee bar, tanning and live music

Mortons Barbershop has moved to a new premises at 33 Bridge Street in Downham Market. Picture: Hollie Morton Archant

A family-run barber has moved into a bigger premises in a Norfolk town, now offering a coffee bar, tanning room and live music.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mortons Barbershop has moved to a new premises at 33 Bridge Street in Downham Market. Picture: Chris Biele Mortons Barbershop has moved to a new premises at 33 Bridge Street in Downham Market. Picture: Chris Biele

Mortons in Downham Market expanded into a new shop on Bridge Street on Saturday, September 5, up the road from its previous premises.

The barber, which was set up 17 years ago by Mark Morton in the hope of making a “better life for his family”, has added to its services with the aim of creating a place where people can call in for a chat and “not just a trim”.

The owners said the changes as a result of the pandemic had made them more determined to continue and improve.

Co-owner Lesa Morton said: “Coming out of lockdown there was a change to the industry. Many barbers suffered by customers taking to the clippers themselves and so took a knock in terms of business.

Mortons Barbershop has moved to a new premises at 33 Bridge Street in Downham Market. Picture: Chris Biele Mortons Barbershop has moved to a new premises at 33 Bridge Street in Downham Market. Picture: Chris Biele

“This didn’t deter us. Visiting a barbershop in the north such as places like Sheffield and Manchester it’s about so much more than getting a trim. It’s an experience and that’s what we wanted to create for the gents of Norfolk.”

The opening of the new shop, which is four times bigger, was celebrated with a DJ and there are plans to have an “artist on the decks” on the first Saturday of the month, with the next one on October 3.

You may also want to watch:

The business now has a coffee bar run by Abbie Morton, which is supplied by Tropic Coffee in King’s Lynn.

Mortons Barbershop has moved to a new premises at 33 Bridge Street in Downham Market. Picture: Chris Biele Mortons Barbershop has moved to a new premises at 33 Bridge Street in Downham Market. Picture: Chris Biele

There is also a tanning room, which has the latest stand-up technology.

The co-owner said: “The whole thought process has been about creating a place where different craftsmen and artists can collaborate who share a mutual interest and are like-minded.

“We emphasise our barbershop is a place you can call in not just to get a trim but just wanting a chat: mental health in men is sometimes forgotten and men can feel less supported than women.

“We will be collaborating with suppliers in highlighting and recognising more can be done to support men who are experiencing these problems.

Mortons Barbershop has moved to a new premises at 33 Bridge Street in Downham Market. Picture: Chris Biele Mortons Barbershop has moved to a new premises at 33 Bridge Street in Downham Market. Picture: Chris Biele

“As a whole our shop is a place for everyone - young, old and all in between and we can assure the warmest welcome and the best coffee around.”

A tattoo studio will open next month.