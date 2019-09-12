Dough dealers opens up in King's Lynn
12 September, 2019 - 12:55
A wood-fired pizza parlour is set to open in a former bistro.
The Market Bistro closed its doors last month after 10 years on the Saturday Market Place, in King's Lynn.
Proprietors Lucy and Richard Golding said they were preparing for a new venture.
Now Dough Dealers, which will specialise in sourdough pizza with seasonal toppings, is set to open on the site.
Social media posts show wood-fired ovens have been installed and tested out, along with recipes.
The establishment's Facebook page says it opens on Saturday, September 14 (5pm).