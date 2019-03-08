Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise
Video

What do Norfolk’s business leaders eat for lunch? And what impact does it have on their performance?

PUBLISHED: 08:44 22 March 2019

What's in the lunchboxes of Norfolk's CEOs? A new study looks at the psychology of eating the same thing every day. Pic: Archant.

What's in the lunchboxes of Norfolk's CEOs? A new study looks at the psychology of eating the same thing every day. Pic: Archant.

Do you eat exactly the same thing for lunch every single day at the office? One third of us do, according to a new report. But why?

Lunch for many of us is a dash to the nearest shop for a meal deal and new findings reckon a third of Brits eat the same lunch daily and about 17% have done so each day for two years.

A study has analysed whether sticking to a monotonous lunchtime diet shows a “lack of creativity or is a signal of professional focus and drive?”

This newspaper asked three key business bosses as well as Norwich shoppers: “What’s in your lunchbox?”

MORE: Norfolk pasta firm’s £4m Brexit-ready move

Jon Duffy, group CEO of AF. Pic: Archant.Jon Duffy, group CEO of AF. Pic: Archant.

Jon Duffy, group CEO of AF, formerly known as Anglia Farmers the UK’s leading farmer-owned buying group, said: “I don’t tend to eat sandwiches at work, we are very lucky to have the most amazing chef who runs our staff cafe, he is from Sri Lanka.

“The rest of the time, I tend to have a bowl of soup. But if I’m out of the office, I am terrible and buy rubbish sandwiches from a garage – and always ham or prawn.”

Chris Scargill, partner at Larking Gowen chartered accountants, said: “Three days out of five, my wife makes my lunch and I bring it in a green cool box. There’s always a pot of hummus and meat, perhaps chicken, ham or beef and far too much lettuce.

“Sometimes I play ‘hunt the meat’ because my wife deliberately doesn’t put any in. If I buy my own lunch, I will always have a coronation chicken salad in granary sliced bread from ‘Krusty Loaf’ in Holt.”

Chris Scargill, Lead Partner at Larking Gowen Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNChris Scargill, Lead Partner at Larking Gowen Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Paula Gundry, the boss of her own interior design practice, said: “I’ll either go and buy a pesto pasta salad from Tesco or a roasted vegetable and quinoa salad from Marks & Spencer, I never buy sandwiches as bread fills me up. I try and eat healthily at work so I sometimes prepare a salad with beetroot and goats cheese the night before.

The study ‘The People who Eat the Same Meal Every Day’ published in the Atlantic, focused on one retired worker who ate a peanut butter sandwich nearly every single working day for 25 years.

Norwich shoppers seem to be creatures of habit too. Joshua Hunte said: “I have a chicken burger and fries every day, sometimes I switch it up and have a Big Mac.” David Neech said: “I have an egg and cress sandwich every day.”

Interior designer Paula Gundry. Pic: Dave Richardson, Bigphatphotos for Paula Gundry InteriorsInterior designer Paula Gundry. Pic: Dave Richardson, Bigphatphotos for Paula Gundry Interiors

'I eat a chicken burger and fries every day but sometimes I switch it up and have a Big Mac,' says Joshua Hunte. Pic: Victoria Pertusa, Archant.'I eat a chicken burger and fries every day but sometimes I switch it up and have a Big Mac,' says Joshua Hunte. Pic: Victoria Pertusa, Archant.

'I eat an egg and cress sandwich every day,' says David Neech. Pic: Victoria Pertusa, Archant.'I eat an egg and cress sandwich every day,' says David Neech. Pic: Victoria Pertusa, Archant.

A peanut butter sandwich or tuna mayonnaise is the choice of Amy Harris and Claire Fox. Pic: Victoria Pertusa, Archant.A peanut butter sandwich or tuna mayonnaise is the choice of Amy Harris and Claire Fox. Pic: Victoria Pertusa, Archant.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Future of former Maplin site in Castle Meadow revealed

The former Maplins site in Castle Meadow will now host PopUp Norwich. Picture: Archant

‘Some good has to come out of this’ – Terminally-ill farmer’s defiant battle against depression

Patrick and Zanna Joice Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Nature of ‘suspicious package’ delivered to police station is revealed

The Royal Logistics Corps Bomb Disposal Unit at a previous incident in Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Massive blow to town’s high street as family retail store announces closure

Coes in Lowestoft is set to close its doors in May.

Police station cordoned off as bomb disposal unit deals with ‘suspicious package’

The Royal Logistics Corps Bomb Disposal Unit at a previous incident in Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

Man dies in Norfolk crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Two people dead after being electrocuted on railway line

A police incident in Stratford has delayed rail services on the Norwich to London line. Picture: Sonya Duncan

‘I am very upset’ - Man spots 500 unregistered cars being driven from container ship in Norfolk harbour

On March 9 in Great Yarmouth 500 new cars were driven for half a mile, from a transporter ship at the harbour to a carpark, without tax or registration plates.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Nature of ‘suspicious package’ delivered to police station is revealed

The Royal Logistics Corps Bomb Disposal Unit at a previous incident in Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Massive blow to town’s high street as family retail store announces closure

Coes in Lowestoft is set to close its doors in May.

Future of former Maplin site in Castle Meadow revealed

The former Maplins site in Castle Meadow will now host PopUp Norwich. Picture: Archant

Running column: Mark Armstrong on the question every marathoner doesn’t want to answer

Mark Armstrong on a training run in Long Stratton. Picture: Alison Armstrong Photography

Police officer who ‘repeatedly punched’ shoplifter faces no action

A screenshot from the video showing the arrests in the Nelson pub, Norwich (Photo: Facebook/Paul Bruce)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists