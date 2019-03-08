Video

What do Norfolk’s business leaders eat for lunch? And what impact does it have on their performance?

What's in the lunchboxes of Norfolk's CEOs? A new study looks at the psychology of eating the same thing every day. Pic: Archant.

Do you eat exactly the same thing for lunch every single day at the office? One third of us do, according to a new report. But why?

Lunch for many of us is a dash to the nearest shop for a meal deal and new findings reckon a third of Brits eat the same lunch daily and about 17% have done so each day for two years.

A study has analysed whether sticking to a monotonous lunchtime diet shows a “lack of creativity or is a signal of professional focus and drive?”

This newspaper asked three key business bosses as well as Norwich shoppers: “What’s in your lunchbox?”

Jon Duffy, group CEO of AF, formerly known as Anglia Farmers the UK’s leading farmer-owned buying group, said: “I don’t tend to eat sandwiches at work, we are very lucky to have the most amazing chef who runs our staff cafe, he is from Sri Lanka.

“The rest of the time, I tend to have a bowl of soup. But if I’m out of the office, I am terrible and buy rubbish sandwiches from a garage – and always ham or prawn.”

Chris Scargill, partner at Larking Gowen chartered accountants, said: “Three days out of five, my wife makes my lunch and I bring it in a green cool box. There’s always a pot of hummus and meat, perhaps chicken, ham or beef and far too much lettuce.

“Sometimes I play ‘hunt the meat’ because my wife deliberately doesn’t put any in. If I buy my own lunch, I will always have a coronation chicken salad in granary sliced bread from ‘Krusty Loaf’ in Holt.”

Paula Gundry, the boss of her own interior design practice, said: “I’ll either go and buy a pesto pasta salad from Tesco or a roasted vegetable and quinoa salad from Marks & Spencer, I never buy sandwiches as bread fills me up. I try and eat healthily at work so I sometimes prepare a salad with beetroot and goats cheese the night before.

The study ‘The People who Eat the Same Meal Every Day’ published in the Atlantic, focused on one retired worker who ate a peanut butter sandwich nearly every single working day for 25 years.

Norwich shoppers seem to be creatures of habit too. Joshua Hunte said: “I have a chicken burger and fries every day, sometimes I switch it up and have a Big Mac.” David Neech said: “I have an egg and cress sandwich every day.”

