Search

Advanced search

Dixons Carphone staff have just been given a bonus worth £1,000

12 December, 2018 - 10:54
Dixons Carphone has slumped to a half-year loss of £440m. Picture: Dixons Carphone.

Dixons Carphone has slumped to a half-year loss of £440m. Picture: Dixons Carphone.

Dixons Carphone.

More than 30,000 staff at Dixons Carphone are in line for a bonus of at least £1,000 under a share scheme announced today by the struggling retailer.

The share incentive scheme will see workers who have been with the chain for at least 12 months given a stake in the business over the next three years.

The announcement was made as Dixons Carphone revealed plans to slash costs by £200m as it tumbled to a £440m pre-tax loss for the half-year to October 27.

The group’s shares dropped 14% as it booked charges of £490 million, largely due to a writedown on the value of its Carphone Warehouse arm, which contributed to the swing from a £54m profit a year earlier.

It also said it was set to see full-year costs surge to £190 million - including a £17 million hit from the cyber attack revealed in June that saw 5.9 million bank card details and 10 million personal data records hacked last year.

Group chief executive Alex Baldock also said Dixons Carphone remained committed to its stores and has no current plans to shut more than the 102 shop closures already announced this financial year.

The firm said job losses are not expected as a result of the £200 million cost-cutting, with the savings due to come from efforts to merge IT systems and reduce supplier costs.

It comes as part of a new strategy overhaul that includes a plan to turn around the fortunes of its loss-making Carphone Warehouse mobile phone chain.

Dixons Carphone said it expects a full-year loss from its struggling Carphone business, but confirmed it remains on track for underlying profit guidance of £300 million in 2018-19.

Mr Baldock said: “There are headwinds and uncertainty facing any business serving the UK consumer, we’ve had our own challenges, and our plan will take time.

“But with this plan, we can now see the way to unleashing the true potential of this business.

“We believe in our plan, are under way making early progress and determined to make it a lasting success.”

Dixons Carphone said on an underlying basis, interim pre-tax profits dropped to £50 million from £73 million a year earlier.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Land disposal deal could boost profits

Dan Evans

Dan Evans, a partner at Cozens-Hardy solicitors, considers whether Overage is a sensible option or an unnecessary complication.

James Walker of Resolver: Don’t wait until after Christmas – get on top of your finances now

Mark Shields
James Walker, from Resolver. Picture: Supplied

At this time of year, many of us throw caution to the wind so we can ensure our loved ones have a good time over Christmas.

Women in Business

cover

Enjoy the
Women in Business
digital edition

Read

Business East

cover

Enjoy the
Business East
digital edition

Read

The Best Employers

cover

Enjoy the
Best Employers
digital edition

Read

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

B2B Exhibition

cover

Enjoy the
B2B Exhibition
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Video Pub gets ready to become heart of village again following £50,000 revamp

John Carrick, Owner of Swanton Morley Darby's, which is set to reopen with renovation

Gallery New fish shop owner hopes the plaice will still be there in 50 years’ time

The four owners of CA seafoods in Sheringham, Natalie-May Worboys, left, Jamie Weston, Arthur Weston, and Cheryl Weston, right. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Your chance to run a historic seafront attraction in Norfolk

The Island Caf� in the Venetian Waterways, Great Yarmouth has had its roof re-thatched and now needs an operator to run it. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Norfolk farmer hailed as a beacon of best practice in national report

Holkham Estate's director of farming Poul Hovesen, pictured in a field of malting barley grown for the Adnams brewery. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Lord Leicester of Holkham and Adnams boss Andy Wood to head up rebranded tourism body

From left, Pete Waters, executive director of Visit East of England (VEE), Jeanette Wheeler of New Anglia LEP, Holly Loxam of VEE, VEE director Keith Brown, president Lord Leicester, director Martin Dupee, chairman Andy Wood, director Ian Russell, Norfolk County Council leader Andrew Proctor and Helen Wilson, chair of New Anglia Cultural Board. Picture: Keiron Tovell.

Carpetright announces more changes at East Anglian branches

The Carpetright store in Great Yarmouth has already closed. Picture: Google.

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100
Local Guide