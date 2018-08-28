Search

The ‘LGBT friendly’ music festival which hopes to be a big hit in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 16:46 30 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:46 30 November 2018

Organiser of DIVA music festival, Heather Peace. Picture: Rosie Powell

Organiser of DIVA music festival, Heather Peace. Picture: Rosie Powell

Archant

Mud, tents and soggy clothes - three things you immediately associate with music festivals in the UK.

Artist Gabrielle will be performing at the DIVA music festival this weekend in Great Yarmouth. Picture: GabrielleArtist Gabrielle will be performing at the DIVA music festival this weekend in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Gabrielle

However, a festival which has been eight years in the making is aiming to provide a truly unique experience for music lovers in Norfolk.

Take a look at the DIVA festival line-up and you will notice all of the artists are female, the stages are indoors and accommodation is provided in the luxury of a mobile home.

This isn’t your typical music festival and for organiser Heather Peace this is what makes it so special.

Artist KT Tunstall will be performing at the DIVA music festival in Great Yarmouth this weekend. Picture: KT Tunstall.Artist KT Tunstall will be performing at the DIVA music festival in Great Yarmouth this weekend. Picture: KT Tunstall.

DIVA music festival aims to raise the profile of women artists in the industry whilst providing a “safe” environment for the LGBT community to enjoy music together.

It will take place for the first time in Great Yarmouth at the Vauxhall Holiday Park from Friday to Sunday.

Mrs Peace, 43, who is also an actress, said: “I am very excited to see all the performances of our wonderful artists. They were all beside themselves when I told them what the music festival was all about and I am delighted we have been able to attract such a great line-up.

“It is a festival where people particularly those in the LGBT community can come together and unite as one to enjoy the music.”

The line-up features a number of up and coming female artists including Sarah Walk, Caitlyn Scarlet and folk singer Grace Petrie who will perform across two stages.

Mrs Peace herself will be performing on Saturday at 8.15pm to 9.00pm on the main stage.

She described the Vauxhall Holiday Park as a “special venue”.

“All of the staff have been extremely helpful and it is a specialist music venue which is great.

“I love Great Yarmouth and all the amazing people who live and visit here so I am delighted this is where the festival will be held,” she said.

Festival goers will also have access to the park’s facilities which include WiFi, a gym, games room and the indoor tropical Water World.

Those who live in Norfolk can get tickets half price by using the code NP2018.

The festival is expected to attract more than 600 people and Mrs Peace hopes it will become a regular event in music lovers’ calendars.

Find out more at https://www.divamusicfestival.com/.

