See inside the Airbnb accommodation in a disused lorry container

PUBLISHED: 18:30 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:43 09 July 2019

Linda Freeman outside her AirBnB property in Spooner Row which has been converted from an ex-rental truck. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Linda Freeman outside her AirBnB property in Spooner Row which has been converted from an ex-rental truck. Picture: Neil Didsbury

A mother and son have revealed how they transformed a disused lorry container into one of the highest rated holiday homes in Norfolk.

Linda Freeman inside the ex-rental trucky body which her son converted into a cosy AirBnB property in Spooner Row. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The LDF1 holiday cottage at Little Dial Farm in Spooner Row has more than 90 five star ratings on Airbnb, despite the fact that just five years ago the space was nothing more than a disused lorry container being used to store garden equipment.

Mother and son Linda and Julian Freeman moved to the farm in 2015 to start their family storage business, A11 self storage and inherited the container from the farm's previous owners.

Inspired by Channel 4 show George Clarke's amazing spaces, which follows people converting unconventional places into places to live, the pair started discussing how they could do the same.

Mr Freeman, who did the bulk of the renovations himself, said when they started there was nothing but an aluminium box to work with.

An ex-rental truck body has been converted into a popular AirBnB property in Spooner Row near Wymondham. Picture: Neil Didsbury

He said: "We started with a floor plan and worked out how we could get everything two people would need to live into the space. The structure was already strong and sturdy enough to build in, so it wasn't really that different to building any other house."

The container is only 23ft by seven ft, but the pair have managed to fit a double bedroom, bathroom and full size kitchen into the small space.

Mr Freeman said the biggest challenge they faced during the renovation was finding room for kitchen storage and that he had to slice the top off the cupboards to attach them above the counter space.

Mrs Freeman, who started her career as an artist for Dorothy Perkins before becoming a business woman, said it had always been her dream to design interiors.

A fully-fitted shower room for guests inside LDF 1 - the AirBnB property which was converted from an old truck body in Spooner Row. Picture: Neil Didsbury

She said running the holiday rental had not only given her the chance to explore creatively but to meet people from all over the world.

She said: "One Christmas we had a young German man staying with us over Christmas while he worked nearby. He would have been alone so we invited him round for Christmas dinner. Getting to know guests is what I love best."

