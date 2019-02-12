‘I was sick all day’ - Vegetarian finds chicken in her Tesco cheese and onion slice
PUBLISHED: 10:19 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:33 06 March 2019
Archant
A woman who has been vegetarian since she was seven years old was horrified to find her Tesco cheese and onion slice contained chicken.
Ami Cull, 35, said she was ill after eating meat on Monday for the first time since she was a child.
The mother-of-two, from Diss, said: “I just went to the Diss superstore after the school run and picked it up for breakfast. I thought ‘that smells disgusting’, but I ate a mouthful and thought ‘this is really not cheese and onion’.
“I was sick all day. I messaged Tesco and they said sorry, they’d let the supplier know and refunded the £1.25. They didn’t take if off the shelf as far as I know and what if someone was allergic to the ingredients?”
A Tesco spokesman said: “We take the quality of our products extremely seriously and we’re really sorry about this isolated case. We understand this was very upsetting for Ms Cull and we are conducting a full investigation into how this has happened.”