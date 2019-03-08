Video
SEE INSIDE: The factory making £500 pillows
PUBLISHED: 10:00 27 October 2019
Sleep is big business - and some of the UK's highest quality pillows are made right here in Norfolk.
Take a look around the Norfolk Feather Company. Picture: Ella Wilkinson
Norfolk Feather Company produce pillows, cushions and pads for a range of well-known retailers. The firm even produces a super high-end pillow for Harrods which retails at a whopping £500.
Last year the firm sold more than a million units. Although Norfolk Feather Company is more than 90 years old the factory, in Diss, uses cutting-edge techniques stuffing tens of thousands of pillows each week.
And soon consumers will be able to purchase the firm's products directly via the website.