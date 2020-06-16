Search

Struggling venue boosted by £35,000 emergency funding

PUBLISHED: 11:23 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:41 16 June 2020

Diss Corn Hall has received almost £35,000 in emergency funding from Arts Council England and the British Film Institute amid the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Diss Corn Hall has received almost £35,000 in emergency funding from Arts Council England and the British Film Institute amid the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Sonya Duncan

A struggling entertainment venue has received almost £35,000 in emergency funding to help ensure its survival.

Diss Corn Hall has received almost £35,000 in emergency funding from Arts Council England and the British Film Institute amid the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Diss Corn Hall

Diss Corn Hall has received a grant of £25,000 from Arts Council England as part of its COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund, aimed at alleviating the pressure on people and organisations during the crisis.

The venue, which hosts an array of events including concerts, film screenings and art exhibitions, has also been granted £8,900 from the British Film Institute.

Lee Johnson, operations manager at Diss Corn Hall. Picture: Courtesy of Lee JohnsonLee Johnson, operations manager at Diss Corn Hall. Picture: Courtesy of Lee Johnson

News of the funding’s approval serves as a welcome boost for the Corn Hall, while relies entirely upon box office sales and has therefore been left without a source of income throughout the pandemic.

‘People have to feel safe’ - theatre boss on plans for life after lockdown

Lee Johnson, operations manager, said: “This is really good news and will see us through until at least Christmas.

“Although we have been awarded this money, we are still not out of the woods and have a long way to go.”  

In all, Arts Council England has awarded £852,587 to 124 individuals and independent organisations across Norfolk.

Visit the Diss Corn Hall website to make a donation.

