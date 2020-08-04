Search

Town cancels Christmas lights switch-on amid coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 13:06 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:49 04 August 2020

The annual Christmas lights switch-on in Diss has been cancelled. Picture: Archant

The annual Christmas lights switch-on in Diss has been cancelled. Picture: Archant

Archant

A south Norfolk town has cancelled its annual Christmas lights switch-on.

The annual Christmas lights switch-on in Diss has been cancelled. Picture: ArchantThe annual Christmas lights switch-on in Diss has been cancelled. Picture: Archant

Diss Town Council has announced “with sadness” that the town’s festive showpiece will not take place in 2020 amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

It said the “difficult decision” had been made after consulting the latest government and Public Health England advice, adding that safety was a priority.

Scenes around Diss as the Christmas Lights were officially switched on in 2019. Photo: Emily Thomson

A spokesman for the town council said: “We have not taken this decision lightly.

Scenes around Diss as the Christmas Lights were officially switched on in 2019. Photo: Emily ThomsonScenes around Diss as the Christmas Lights were officially switched on in 2019. Photo: Emily Thomson

“Our festive Christmas lights switch-on is a well-loved event which attracts around 3,000 visitors each year, and we know it forms part of a very special annual tradition for many residents and visitors.

“But maintaining social distancing for those 3,000 visitors during the event would be unachievable. The threat of coronavirus is likely to last for a significant amount of time and our ongoing priority must be the safety of everyone involved.”

Christmas lights will, however, still be placed around the town for people to enjoy throughout the festive season.

