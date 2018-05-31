How to disinfect your home and business to help prevent the spread of coronavirus

Protect your home and business and prevent the spread of coronavirus with this disinfectant solution. Image: Sanitise Archant

Local business Sanitise is working to disinfect homes and businesses across Norfolk and the rest of the UK.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Your ordinary cleaning products will work to a certain extent, but viruses and bacteria are becoming more resistant to some sanitisers. Image: Sanitise Your ordinary cleaning products will work to a certain extent, but viruses and bacteria are becoming more resistant to some sanitisers. Image: Sanitise

Nigel Brown, health and safety consultant and owner of Sanitise, tells us how to decontaminate our homes and businesses during coronavirus.

Q: How does your disinfectant work to fight coronavirus, or Covid-19?

We use a solution from market leaders Sanisil to disinfect which includes the active substance hydrogen peroxide. It’s an aerosol disinfectant spray that fully covers all surfaces with a fine mist. The product is electrostatically charged, meaning that it’s attracted to surfaces and so covers them quickly with minimal waste.

The sterile spray is also boosted with silver ions which work to prevent reinfection of the surface it’s sprayed on for up to a week.

Q: Does it remove all trace of the virus?

This method of disinfecting delivers a 6-log efficacy (a 10-fold reduction in bacteria) and eliminates 99.9999% of spores, bacteria and viruses, including coronavirus. It is environmentally friendly, has no unpleasant scent, is non-corrosive and leaves no residue on treated surfaces.

The solution focuses on the elimination of viruses, bacteria and spores rather than the cure. We cannot say that the disinfectant spray will cure coronavirus, as there is no cure for this yet, but it can help to prevent the spread of it.

Q: How do you avoid cross-contamination when disinfecting peoples’ homes and businesses?

Our team wear industry-approved PPE equipment to carry out the work. The disinfecting process is completely touchless, minimising the potential of cross-contamination.

Q: How can people ensure their work and home space is as clean as possible?

It’s important that you take the government’s advice and wash your hands regularly as advised and clean your homes entirely as often as possible. Areas such as your bathroom and kitchen need special attention and certain touchpoints like door handles, phones and push pads are a particular concern.

Although your average supermarket cleaning sprays will disinfect surfaces to a certain extent, bacteria and viruses are mutating to become resistant to not just antibiotics but also certain types of sanitisers, making disinfection even more challenging. Our touchless disinfection process will ensure the vast majority of bacteria is eliminated and won’t instantly re-infect the surface.

Q: How can I organise sterilisation of my home or business?

We are still carrying out preventative cleaning and decontamination services across the region. If your home or business needs decontaminating due to Covid-19, or you’re seeking expert advice on things you can do to further prevent the spread of the virus, please contact us.

For more information visit www.sanitise.net. Get in touch with the team on 0330 001 0863 or fill in the contact form on their website.