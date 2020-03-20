Search

Another retailer closes all its 349 stores because of coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 14:58 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:59 20 March 2020

All TK Maxx stores are now closed because of coronavirus. Pic: Archant

Every TK Maxx store across Norfolk and Waveney is to close amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The discount fashion retailer, which posted record full-year sales last month, has 672 stores across Europe.

In Norfolk it has two stores in Norwich, and others in King’s Lynn and Yarmouth. It also has a store in Lowestoft in Suffolk.

No click and collect will be available.

MORE: Retail giant IKEA shuts all 26 stores because of coronavirus

TK Maxx, owned by TJX Companies in the US, has already closed its stores in Germany, Poland, Austria and The Netherlands.

A brief statement appears on their websites, saying: “We’re sorry but currently all our stores are closed in the UK. We hope to reopen soon.”

The closure comes after other chains like Dr Martens and IKEA announced they were closing in the wake of coronavirus.

Other stores are expected to follow suit following the recent government advice.

