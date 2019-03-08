Is this bus driver the friendliest in Norfolk?

Stuart Johnson, the friendly bus driver, who dresses up in safari clothing to make the Dino bus ride a fun experience to visitors to Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure. Pic: contributed

A Norfolk bus driver who decorated his vehicle on a jungle theme and dresses up like Crocodile Dundee is going down a storm with passengers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stuart Johnson, who is trying to make the Dino bus a fun experience. Pic: contributed Stuart Johnson, who is trying to make the Dino bus a fun experience. Pic: contributed

Whereas bus drivers aren't typically known for their cheery natures, Stuart Johnson's enthusiasm and desire to get into character took over. He dresses like a safari ranger or similar to the character in the movie Crocodile Dundee, played by Aussie Paul Hogan, with a hat trimmed with animal print fabric along with sunglasses and a portable radio. He has also decorated the bus with 'jungle' greenery. In fact you'll even find a cuddly dinosaur or two lurking in the bus.

The Dino bus service runs throughout the school holidays and offers two return journeys every day including weekends until Sunday, September 1, with journeys starting from the city centre to Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, in Lenwade, stopping at villages on the way.

The Dino bus, which recently started its service, is operated with Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure and First Eastern Counties buses.

You may also want to watch:

Stuart, 46, said: "I created my own outfit. I thought a themed bus was a good idea so when the opportunity to drive the DinoBus came around, I set about trying to create one."

David Jordan, marketing manager at First Eastern Counties said: "Stuart jumped at the chance to get involved and has certainly made an impact with people travelling to the park. "Dressed in his safari outfit and with the interior of the bus decked out in a Jurassic Park-type scene with friendly dinosaurs, the fun-packed day starts when you board the bus."

Adam Goymour, company director at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, who came up with the idea to drive more business to the venue, added: "The Roarr! Dino bus is a great new, free option for those wishing to travel to the park via public transport.

"The support we have received from the team at First Eastern Counties, especially Stuart, is just fantastic."

For the timetable, visit www.firstgroup.com/norfolk-suffolk/routes-and-maps/roarr-dinobus

Do you have a friendly bus driver? Email caroline.culot or tweet @edpbusiness