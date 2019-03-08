Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Free workshops to highlight marketing techniques in digital world

PUBLISHED: 10:13 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:50 20 September 2019

Jamie Brown, from the Archant learning and development team, who is leading the series of Digital Decoded seminars. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Jamie Brown, from the Archant learning and development team, who is leading the series of Digital Decoded seminars. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Places are still available on free workshops which will help businesses understand proven marketing techniques in the digital world.

The event, called Digital Decoded, is being run by Archant, publisher of this newspaper, and will be at The Gallow Fakenham Sport Centre on October 23.

Jamie Brown, from Archant, who will speak at the event, said: "In previous Digital Decoded talks we have covered marketing plans, digital tools and products, last year we covered an intro to SEO.

"This time we are going to be covering a topic that almost all of the businesses we work with are utterly passionate about - even if they don't know it.

You may also want to watch:

"This session is about conversion. It is about getting your marketing tuned to deliver what your potential customers want and ultimately what you want - sales. It is a subject that has many acronyms, many angles and many opinions and we will be ignoring most of them. We will be sharing an approach that has worked for our clients, an approach that is fairly simple to deploy and most importantly an approach that is actually free."

The Fakenham event will be the third Digital Decided session to have been held in Norfolk, and the first to be held in association with another organisation.

Community group Active Fakenham has teamed up with Archant, after successfully collaborating on the Enjoy Fakenham More project.

Mr Brown said: "We will be looking at Google Analytics, Google Search Console, Google Ads and maybe even sprinkling in some remarketing but making it all as straight forward and useable as we can.

"One other thing that we are trying to get better at this year is 'post talk triage.' This is a phenomenon we have seen where people come, hear good things and then almost visibly shrink into their chairs when they realise they want to use the cool things they have heard about. There will be a chance at the end of the session to spend some time with my team, so if you like what you hear but need someone to hold your hand through the process of actually doing the things we have talked about we will have friendly faces, compassionate ears and a sweet cup of tea to help."

The workshops will be at The Gallow Fakenham Sport Centre, at 8.15am and 11.30am on October 23. Book online at archanthub.co.uk/digitaldecoded.

Most Read

‘It was only a matter of time’ – Residents brand road where cyclist was killed a ‘racetrack’

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was killed in an accident on the B1077 between Diss and Shelfanger. Picture: Simon Parkin

Shelves cleared as Tesco’s closing date looms

It has been labelled a 'ghost town' by customers. Picture: Contributed

Person arrested after crash sees car overturned and lamppost uprooted

A person has been arrested following a collision on Heartsease Lane in Norwich. Photo: Archant

Revealed: How your GP surgery rated in latest patient survey

Patients in Norfolk were asked to rate their doctor's surgeries in the GP Patient Survey 2019. Picture: PA/Anthony Devlin

‘Dishonest’ Norwich trainee solicitor banned from legal profession

MJP Conveyancing on Thorpe Road, in Norwich. Photo: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Most Read

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Warning after car on its roof following crash near roundabout

Police on scene of crash at roundabout on A17. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Homeless couple living rough behind football ground

Shaun Riley, who is living rough in a tent behind King's Lynn Town FC's ground with his partner Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It was only a matter of time’ – Residents brand road where cyclist was killed a ‘racetrack’

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was killed in an accident on the B1077 between Diss and Shelfanger. Picture: Simon Parkin

Revealed: How hundreds of homes could be built on former rugby club

Wymondham Rugby Club's former home on Tuttles Lane Picture by: Sonya Duncan

Shelves cleared as Tesco’s closing date looms

It has been labelled a 'ghost town' by customers. Picture: Contributed

Running column: After reflecting on the good, the bad and the ugly of this year, Mark Armstrong looks ahead

Mark Armstrong on a training run. Picture: Alison Armstrong

Fire service called to ‘smoking bollard’ at 2am

A Norfolk fire crew were called to the scene of a smoking road bollard in the early hours of this morning. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists