Free workshops to highlight marketing techniques in digital world

Jamie Brown, from the Archant learning and development team, who is leading the series of Digital Decoded seminars. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Places are still available on free workshops which will help businesses understand proven marketing techniques in the digital world.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The event, called Digital Decoded, is being run by Archant, publisher of this newspaper, and will be at The Gallow Fakenham Sport Centre on October 23.

Jamie Brown, from Archant, who will speak at the event, said: "In previous Digital Decoded talks we have covered marketing plans, digital tools and products, last year we covered an intro to SEO.

"This time we are going to be covering a topic that almost all of the businesses we work with are utterly passionate about - even if they don't know it.

You may also want to watch:

"This session is about conversion. It is about getting your marketing tuned to deliver what your potential customers want and ultimately what you want - sales. It is a subject that has many acronyms, many angles and many opinions and we will be ignoring most of them. We will be sharing an approach that has worked for our clients, an approach that is fairly simple to deploy and most importantly an approach that is actually free."

The Fakenham event will be the third Digital Decided session to have been held in Norfolk, and the first to be held in association with another organisation.

Community group Active Fakenham has teamed up with Archant, after successfully collaborating on the Enjoy Fakenham More project.

Mr Brown said: "We will be looking at Google Analytics, Google Search Console, Google Ads and maybe even sprinkling in some remarketing but making it all as straight forward and useable as we can.

"One other thing that we are trying to get better at this year is 'post talk triage.' This is a phenomenon we have seen where people come, hear good things and then almost visibly shrink into their chairs when they realise they want to use the cool things they have heard about. There will be a chance at the end of the session to spend some time with my team, so if you like what you hear but need someone to hold your hand through the process of actually doing the things we have talked about we will have friendly faces, compassionate ears and a sweet cup of tea to help."

The workshops will be at The Gallow Fakenham Sport Centre, at 8.15am and 11.30am on October 23. Book online at archanthub.co.uk/digitaldecoded.