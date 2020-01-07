Search

Advanced search

The diggers move in to create new Porsche centre

PUBLISHED: 10:05 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:52 07 January 2020

Work is going on to create the new Porsche centre in Norwich. Pic: Porsch Norwich

Work is going on to create the new Porsche centre in Norwich. Pic: Porsch Norwich

The bulldozers are in as work continues to create a new 27,200 sqft Porsche centre - creating 25 jobs and bringing cars and services to Norwich.

The glamorous new Porsche centre opening in Norwich in the spring. Pic: Porsche NorwichThe glamorous new Porsche centre opening in Norwich in the spring. Pic: Porsche Norwich

Groundworks are under way with foundations about to be laid for a massive steel frame with the centre due to open in the spring.

Russ Dacre, the son of Norwich businessman and property owner Graham Dacre, said: "This year is going to be an exciting year for the Porsche enthusiasts of Norfolk and Suffolk."

MORE: Coming soon...flat-pack gin delivered through your letterbox

The centre, being built in Hall Road, brings Porsche to the county - currently the nearest showrooms are in Cambridge or Colchester. But the centre promises to be so much more than just a selling point for new and approved pre-owned cars. It will also have an eight-bay workshop area, two 'direct dialogue' bays, for on-the-spot diagnosis of problems as well as a cafe bar and hospitality suite.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Dacre said: "It will be more than a point of sale...it will be a window into the world of the Stuttgart sports car manufacturer, a company which has fascinated car enthusiasts for 72 years since 1948."

The new centre is the brainchild of Graham Dacre, who made his fortune in cars and it will be run by Russ, who has been in charge of a Porsche centre in Kent and wants to bring the concept to Norwich.

Charging points will be available for electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles at the centre

Graham Dacre bought a BMW car dealership in 1992 which grew into the Lind Group. He sold the group to Inchcape for more than £100m in 2006 with the exception of the Porsche centre in Kent.

Conditions in the granting of planning permission included that no servicing or repair of vehicles will take place before 7am or after 7pm Monday to Saturdays and not at all on Sundays.

The Porsche brand began in 1948 when the first vehicle to carry its name was built although the company dates to 1931 when founder Ferdinand Porsche started his engineering office. Its headquarters are now in Stuttgart, owned by Volkswagen.

People have taken to social media, delighted at the news. One posted on Instagram: 'Finally some eye candy in my back yard.'

Another: 'Oh, just down the road from me, can't wait to drive past and see some amazing cars.'

Most Read

Norfolk town could get McDonald’s and Starbucks

Downham Market could be getting a McDonald's restaurant. Jay Nelson

IN PICTURES: Dramatic cliff collapse images show how close caravans came to destruction

Frank Rumble, 72, lives next door to theTrimingham House Caravan Park on the north Norfolk coast where a massive cliff fall has left vans dangerously close to the edge. Picture: Neil Didsbury

WATCH: Parrots set up home on edge of Norwich

A ring-necked parakeet spotted in a tree on the outskirts of Norwich. Picture: Liam Smith

Headteacher banned for ignoring child neglect complaints

Alexander Bowles was headteacher at Great Hockham Primary School near Thetford. Photo: Google Streetview

Forklift falls off lorry and crashes into car

A forklift and trailer fell from a truck and crashed into a car in Caister. Picture: Josh Scott.

Most Read

Norfolk town could get McDonald’s and Starbucks

Downham Market could be getting a McDonald's restaurant. Jay Nelson

‘Ginormous’ cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens

Headteacher banned for ignoring child neglect complaints

Alexander Bowles was headteacher at Great Hockham Primary School near Thetford. Photo: Google Streetview

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Forklift falls off lorry and crashes into car

A forklift and trailer fell from a truck and crashed into a car in Caister. Picture: Josh Scott.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

The diggers move in to create new Porsche centre

Work is going on to create the new Porsche centre in Norwich. Pic: Porsch Norwich

IN PICTURES: Dramatic cliff collapse images show how close caravans came to destruction

Frank Rumble, 72, lives next door to theTrimingham House Caravan Park on the north Norfolk coast where a massive cliff fall has left vans dangerously close to the edge. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Forklift falls off lorry and crashes into car

A forklift and trailer fell from a truck and crashed into a car in Caister. Picture: Josh Scott.

Garage block set on fire in arson attack

Police are appealing for witnesses after block of garages was set alight in Thetford. Picture: James Bass

Car stolen after break-in at industrial estate business

Benacre Road, in Ellough near Beccles. PHOTO: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists