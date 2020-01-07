The diggers move in to create new Porsche centre

Work is going on to create the new Porsche centre in Norwich. Pic: Porsch Norwich

The bulldozers are in as work continues to create a new 27,200 sqft Porsche centre - creating 25 jobs and bringing cars and services to Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The glamorous new Porsche centre opening in Norwich in the spring. Pic: Porsche Norwich The glamorous new Porsche centre opening in Norwich in the spring. Pic: Porsche Norwich

Groundworks are under way with foundations about to be laid for a massive steel frame with the centre due to open in the spring.

Russ Dacre, the son of Norwich businessman and property owner Graham Dacre, said: "This year is going to be an exciting year for the Porsche enthusiasts of Norfolk and Suffolk."

MORE: Coming soon...flat-pack gin delivered through your letterbox

The centre, being built in Hall Road, brings Porsche to the county - currently the nearest showrooms are in Cambridge or Colchester. But the centre promises to be so much more than just a selling point for new and approved pre-owned cars. It will also have an eight-bay workshop area, two 'direct dialogue' bays, for on-the-spot diagnosis of problems as well as a cafe bar and hospitality suite.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Dacre said: "It will be more than a point of sale...it will be a window into the world of the Stuttgart sports car manufacturer, a company which has fascinated car enthusiasts for 72 years since 1948."

The new centre is the brainchild of Graham Dacre, who made his fortune in cars and it will be run by Russ, who has been in charge of a Porsche centre in Kent and wants to bring the concept to Norwich.

Charging points will be available for electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles at the centre

Graham Dacre bought a BMW car dealership in 1992 which grew into the Lind Group. He sold the group to Inchcape for more than £100m in 2006 with the exception of the Porsche centre in Kent.

Conditions in the granting of planning permission included that no servicing or repair of vehicles will take place before 7am or after 7pm Monday to Saturdays and not at all on Sundays.

The Porsche brand began in 1948 when the first vehicle to carry its name was built although the company dates to 1931 when founder Ferdinand Porsche started his engineering office. Its headquarters are now in Stuttgart, owned by Volkswagen.

People have taken to social media, delighted at the news. One posted on Instagram: 'Finally some eye candy in my back yard.'

Another: 'Oh, just down the road from me, can't wait to drive past and see some amazing cars.'