Diary dates from the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce

PUBLISHED: 06:00 23 December 2018 | UPDATED: 07:01 23 December 2018

Norfolk Chamber of Commerce's Chris Sargisson. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Norfolk Chamber of Commerce has announced a number of its first networking events for the new year.

• Great Yarmouth Business Breakfast

Join the chamber at The Imperial Hotel in Great Yarmouth on January from 7.30am to 9.30a, for a morning of networking over breakfast.

Natalie Haydon from Affinity Agency will be presenting on how to utilise paid strategies to gain cut through in an ever increasingly competitive market place.

In her presentation she will be reviewing the various platforms and identifying which approaches work best for different business models, taking into account agency techniques and tools to ensure the best return on investment.

• Super Bowl 2019

If you need to get your team back into the spirit after the festive season, join the bowl off at Hollywood Bowl Norwich on January 24 from 6pm to 8pm.

The Super Bowl Challenge year on year continues to be a success taking up all the lanes at Hollywood Bowl.

Whether you want to strengthen the connections in your team, or make new ones, this evening event offers a fun, relaxed environment to get your business name out there and show off your skills on the lanes.

• Simple Guides to Making tax Digital, Cloud Accounting, Data, and APIs

From April 2019 the government legislation of Making Tax Digital for Business systems will be mandatory to meet VAT obligations.

This means that any entity, whether a sole trader, partnership, company, charity or landlord that makes VAT-able supplies above the VAT threshold (currently £85,000 turnover), will be required to submit their VAT return using functional compatible software that is compliant with HMRC’s new MTD reporting system.

The government’s main objective of MTD is to plug the £3.5bn gap that is generated by mistakes made on VAT returns whilst also saving time for both HMRC & taxpayers.

This informative talk held on January 25 from 9.15am to 12.15pm will unfog the legislation for business owners.

The event will take place at South Green Park Enterprise Centre in Dereham.

• Our Region: Post Brexit

The UK’s impending departure from the EU will bring change for businesses of every size and sector. In partnership with both Great Yarmouth Borough Council and New Anglia LEP, the chamber will be hosting a free Post-Brexit Business Workshop.

It will be held in the Great Yarmouth Town Hall on January 31 from 3pm to 5pm.

The event will also look at how the business community can ‘own’ the Industrial Strategy and improve their productivity whilst taking advantage of opportunities in the post-Brexit landscape.

