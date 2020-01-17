Search

Advanced search

Heartbroken couples offered £2,000 wedding discount deal

PUBLISHED: 14:06 17 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:24 17 January 2020

The Dial House is offering accomodation to couples who lost out due to the Lenwade house Hotel closure. Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography

The Dial House is offering accomodation to couples who lost out due to the Lenwade house Hotel closure. Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography

Mark Bullimore Photography 2018

Couples who lost their weddings due to the closure of a Norfolk venue are being offered a £2,000 discount at a nearby hotel.

Lenwade House Hotel closed unexpectedly last week. Picture: Denise BradleyLenwade House Hotel closed unexpectedly last week. Picture: Denise Bradley

The Dial House, in Reepham, is offering free bed and breakfast accommodation, as well as flower and make up artist discounts, to customers impacted by the closure of Lenwade House Hotel.

Lenwade House Hotel closed unexpectedly last week, leaving many couples out of pocket due to pre-paid deposits.

Hannah Springham, who owns The Dial House with husband Andrew Jones, said: "We saw the stories and just felt so bad for the people who lost their date and money because of the closure.

MORE: 'Incompetent' - Blunder sees firm slapped with tax fine

"We've got eight bedrooms which means that if you book your wedding you can take over the whole site - bed and breakfast included."

Ms Springham also spoke to some of her suppliers who have offered similar discounts.

"The eight rooms would cost you about £1,600 for the night, and then add in 15% off Flower Folks and make up by Cherrie Imogen and it's about £2,000 saved," Ms Springham said.

"My husband and I got married at The Dial House before we owned it, and we just wanted to offer someone the same lovely experience we had," she said.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Designer wedding dress outlet to open in Norwich

"All of the bathrooms are marble, the linens are all from the White Company and most of them have roll-top baths. When we started doing weddings we really wanted it to be a lovely place to stay and get ready on your wedding day," she added.

Earlier this week the north Norfolk venue announced it was "turning its back on being a cafe".

Ms Springham said the move had been made to "concentrate on what we do best".

Enquiries should be directed to The Dial House by visiting their website at www.thedialhouse.org.uk or by calling 01603 879900.

Most Read

Pub closed for nine years to reopen after £1m revamp

Ivor Braka bought the former Suffield Arms pub in 2016. It's due to reopen later this year. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

‘People are just not eating out’ - village pub and restaurant to close

The Inn On The Green in New Buckenham is set to close at the end of March. Pictured: owners Julie Derges and David Francis. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Body of man found in overturned car off A47

A body believed to be that of a missing man has been discovered inside an overturned car near the A47 at the B1108 Colney junction . Picture Google.

A47 closed due to police incident

Police are dealing with an incident on the A47 at its junction with the B1108. Picture: Google Maps

This pub has been named the best in Norfolk

The Rose and Crown at Snettisham has been named the best in Norfolk by The Good Pub Guide Picture: AWPRCO

Most Read

Pub closed for nine years to reopen after £1m revamp

Ivor Braka bought the former Suffield Arms pub in 2016. It's due to reopen later this year. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

First stranded killer whale in 20 years found off Norfolk coast

A juvenile male killer whale that was stranded in The Wash, East Anglia. Experts are investigating the first confirmed stranding of an orca in England and Wales for almost 20 years. Photo: ZSL/PA Wire

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

5 Norfolk celebrity hotspots

Comedian Michael McIntyre before a match at Carrow Road. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/12/2019

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Body of man found in overturned car off A47

A body believed to be that of a missing man has been discovered inside an overturned car near the A47 at the B1108 Colney junction . Picture Google.

COLNEY RECAP: Norwich City v Bournemouth - Farke delivers huge fitness boost

Teemu Pukki has missed Norwich City's last three league and cup games with a hamstring issue Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Teenager stabbed while he sat in parked car

Norfolk Police cordoned off an area on Bowers Avenue. Picture: Archant

‘It just doesn’t feel safe’ - Neighbours’ footpath fear following city knife attack

Lakenham Way, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

Heartbroken couples offered £2,000 wedding discount deal

The Dial House is offering accomodation to couples who lost out due to the Lenwade house Hotel closure. Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists