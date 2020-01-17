Heartbroken couples offered £2,000 wedding discount deal

The Dial House is offering accomodation to couples who lost out due to the Lenwade house Hotel closure. Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography Mark Bullimore Photography 2018

Couples who lost their weddings due to the closure of a Norfolk venue are being offered a £2,000 discount at a nearby hotel.

Lenwade House Hotel closed unexpectedly last week. Picture: Denise Bradley Lenwade House Hotel closed unexpectedly last week. Picture: Denise Bradley

The Dial House, in Reepham, is offering free bed and breakfast accommodation, as well as flower and make up artist discounts, to customers impacted by the closure of Lenwade House Hotel.

Lenwade House Hotel closed unexpectedly last week, leaving many couples out of pocket due to pre-paid deposits.

Hannah Springham, who owns The Dial House with husband Andrew Jones, said: "We saw the stories and just felt so bad for the people who lost their date and money because of the closure.

"We've got eight bedrooms which means that if you book your wedding you can take over the whole site - bed and breakfast included."

Ms Springham also spoke to some of her suppliers who have offered similar discounts.

"The eight rooms would cost you about £1,600 for the night, and then add in 15% off Flower Folks and make up by Cherrie Imogen and it's about £2,000 saved," Ms Springham said.

"My husband and I got married at The Dial House before we owned it, and we just wanted to offer someone the same lovely experience we had," she said.

"All of the bathrooms are marble, the linens are all from the White Company and most of them have roll-top baths. When we started doing weddings we really wanted it to be a lovely place to stay and get ready on your wedding day," she added.

Earlier this week the north Norfolk venue announced it was "turning its back on being a cafe".

Ms Springham said the move had been made to "concentrate on what we do best".

Enquiries should be directed to The Dial House by visiting their website at www.thedialhouse.org.uk or by calling 01603 879900.