Three Norwich restaurants make finals of national curry awards

PUBLISHED: 11:51 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:51 19 July 2019

One of the finalists Dhaba at Fifteen is owned by Jahangir Alom Ali and Juned Ahmed Ali. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Archant

Three Indian restaurants and takeaways in Norwich have made it through to the finals of the annual English Curry Awards.

The final shortlist of nominees for the awards, which are in their ninth year, has been released with a handful of city restaurants up for accolades.

Dhaba at Fifteen on Magdalen Street is up for Restaurant of the Year, Quality Authentic Indian Bangladeshi Fusion on Harvey Street is up for Takeaway and Home Delivery of the Year, and Namaste India on Opie Street could win Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year.

Two restaurants outside the city are also up for awards, with Tamarind Fine Indian Dining in Blofield a finalist in the Outstanding Restaurant of The Year category and All Spice Indian Takeaway in Coltishall is up for Takeaway of the Year.

Irfan Younis, CEO of Oceanic Consulting, which organises the awards, said: "We are so excited to announce the finalists for the 9th English Curry Awards 2019.

"They have not only faced the recent challenges but have indeed grown from them.

"The curry industry represents so much more than just food: it celebrates history, community and innovation and we cannot wait to celebrate the achievements of those who work within the industry and succeed."

