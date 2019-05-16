Norwich restaurant named best new Indian in county

An Indian restaurant in Norwich has scooped an award for its street food cuisine.

Dhaba At Fifteen, which opened on Magdalen Street in August last year, has been crowned 'best new Indian restaurant - Norfolk' and awarded 'culinary excellence in street food cuisine 2019' in LUXlife's bar and restaurant awards 2019.

Winners chosen by the luxury lifestyle magazine are recognised for serving "sumptuous cuisine" from across the globe and offering "outstanding gastronomic delicacies."

Owner Jahangir Alom Ali said: "We are ecstatic to win such a prestigious accolade.

"We set out at the start with the mission to deliver a completely new dining experience to Norwich, fuelled by hard work and passion.

"It is humbling to gain recognition for our work and I must thank our team for their amazing efforts and our customers for all the great support and reviews."

LUXlife said winners are chosen from a shortlist of nominated candidates and must show evidence of extensive expertise within a given field or discipline, dedication to customer service and client satisfaction with an ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation.

Dhaba At Fifteen has enjoyed rave reviews since opening its doors and in December last year was the highest rated Norwich restaurant on TripAdvisor, with a 99 percent excellent rating.