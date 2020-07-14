DFS warns of job losses after £56 million losses due to coronavirus

DFS, which has a store in norwich, predicts job losses because of coronavirus. Pic: Archant Archant

Retailer DFS, with stores in Norwich and King’s Lynn, has forecast jobs will go amid an overhaul of its chains.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The group, which owns Sofa Workshop and Dwell, is braced for losses after annual revenue slumped to £725 million due to coronavirus.

The firm said it was making a “targeted reduction” in its workforce to secure its “future competitiveness”.

MORE: ’Sit at home or accept it’: Shop boss on face masks

DFS said it expected pre-tax losses of between £56 million and £58 million for the year as a result of coronavirus.

A spokesman said: “Reflecting the challenging outlook for our market, we are taking necessary actions to preserve our future competitiveness. We have commenced an operational restructuring of Sofa Workshop and Dwell to improve the returns generated by those brands.”

You may also want to watch:

The group said sales had bounced back strongly since stores reopened in mid June – soaring 69% year-on-year.