Developing Experts wins Tech Innovator at the Norfolk Business Awards 2018

PUBLISHED: 13:03 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:03 23 November 2018

The team from Developing Experts, winner of the Tech Innovator category. From left: Sponsor Chris Cooper of Computer Service Centre, with Lucie Sweet, Shane Morgan, Paul Usher, Jon Badgery. Picture: I Do Photography.

Archant

A three-year-old ed-tech company based in Norwich has clinched the title of Tech Innovator at the Norfolk Business Awards.

Developing Experts is a platform to support teachers who lack confidence in the topics they teach, having never specialised in them.

Industry experts teach video lessons from languages to science, providing students with an interactive style of learning.

“I think the secret to our success is the people we work with, we have such a diverse range of staff” said Developing Experts’ Paul Usher.

“The future of Developing Experts is expansion,” added CTO Shane Morgan. “We’re already expanding into the US and next year into other countries. As well as improving our product for teachers we also want to make our home school products more accessible.”

The judges said: “Developing Experts was chosen as the winner of the Tech Innovator category, having demonstrated the technical advancements in platform technology it was putting into countries with a poorer network infrastructure for the purposes of education in schools.

“Its key technical innovation was the platform technological foundation, this is then combined with a design tailored specifically for the way children learn all backed by the volume and quality of content they have produced to inform and educate across an increasing number of subjects.”

The three other finalists in the Tech Innovator category, which was sponsored by Computer Service Centre, were Liftshare, SNAP Account and TrainAsONE.

[LINK] Read more about the other winners from the Norfolk Business Awards 2018.

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

How landlord and tenant can join together to mitigate rates liability

Owners of empty properties may well want to consider using short-term letting to mitigate their liability for rates Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Empty shops and offices receive a complete exemption from business rates for three months after they become vacant. But, what happens after that? asks Simon Button, of Steeles Law.

Ad Feature Why East Anglia’s top performers are going back to the classroom

Tony Wenham
Degree apprenticeships act as a helping hand/enabler that allow businesses to more easily engage with providers Picture: Jake Peet/UEA

Even the brightest and best trained people can benefit from upskilling in new and highly relevant disciplines.

