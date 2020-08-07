Search

First look inside designer apartments for sale in ‘the best street in Norfolk’

PUBLISHED: 06:06 08 August 2020

The transformation of Oddfellows Hall. Pic: Frances Ambler

COPYRIGHT FRANCIS AMBLER 2016

A businessman is sinking millions into a street in Thetford in a bid to lift the whole town.

Dennis Bacon has recently converted the former snooker venue Oddfellows Hall, in Earls Street, into seven luxury apartments which are for sale from £125,000 to £240,000.

The conversion, with two new builds at the rear, have been finished to a London boutique hotel spec, with industrial-style interiors created by designer Jacqueline Mowforth.

But Mr Bacon is now starting work on nine new-look terraced houses right next door on the site of a demolished cottage hospital which stood derelict and vandalised for 14 years.

And this development aims to raise the bar not just for the street but the entire town.

It is hoped the new homes will add value to the existing properties on the street and Mr Bacon also believes they will encourage people to move to Thetford instead of nearby Cambridge or Bury St Edmunds, bringing new wealth to the town.

“Thetford gets talked down and yet it’s one of the most important towns in Norfolk, with great travel links,” he said. “People always say it’s great but don’t invest, I’m putting my money where my mouth is. We’ve pushed the boat out in terms of interiors because we want people to live in Thetford rather than Cambridge or Bury St Edmunds – they may have to spend 30 minutes longer in the car to get to work but they will save money on living costs.”

Mr Bacon, who runs South Norfolk Developments, has put in expensive kitchens with aged copper finishes, right down to the light switches and plug sockets, tiled floors, bathrooms and en suites with luxurious large basins. He’s already got two of the apartments under offer.

“We could have put a mezzanine floor in Oddfellows and squeezed more apartments in, put in plastic sockets and hung one light with a bulb but instead we have created something that’s of the standard you’d expect in London, Norwich, Cambridge or Bury and I believe people will come.

“There’s a cohort of people in Thetford itself who talk it down and that’s the biggest problem as in fact it has great potential.

“Earls Street now has a beautiful converted Victorian snooker hall and soon, terraced houses like nothing not just Thetford but Norfolk has seen before.”

The terraced houses will look traditional in keeping with their surroundings from the outside but will be open plan inside and have off-road parking.

Earls Street, Thetford. Pic: ArchantEarls Street, Thetford. Pic: Archant

Dennis Bacon, who is transforming Oddfellows Hall in Thetford into luxury flats. Pic: ArchantDennis Bacon, who is transforming Oddfellows Hall in Thetford into luxury flats. Pic: Archant

The former cottage hospital on Earls Street. Pic: ArchantThe former cottage hospital on Earls Street. Pic: Archant

Oddfellows Hall. Pic: ArchantOddfellows Hall. Pic: Archant

