‘You can’t fail to be seduced’: Details for 24-hour First Light beach festival announced

PUBLISHED: 20:37 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 20:38 20 March 2019

Wayne Hemmingway at the launch of the First Light Festival, Lowestoft. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Wayne Hemmingway at the launch of the First Light Festival, Lowestoft. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

The First Light Festival has announced its line-up, as plans take shape for the 24-hour music, arts and science festival.

From left, Matthew Bayfield, Charlotte McGuiness, Genevieve Christie, Wayne Hemingway, Andy Greenacre and Claire Whittenbury at the launch of the First Light Festival, Lowestoft. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodFrom left, Matthew Bayfield, Charlotte McGuiness, Genevieve Christie, Wayne Hemingway, Andy Greenacre and Claire Whittenbury at the launch of the First Light Festival, Lowestoft. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The multi-arts event will celebrate the first moment the summer sun hits Lowestoft, the most easterly point in the country.

Acclaimed designer and organiser for the event Wayne Hemingway, said: “Lowestoft is obviously in, and continues to go through, difficult times because of loss of industry and things, so the idea was to see what we could bring along to activate it.

“We know from working all around the UK, if you can create an annual event that people from all around - locally, regionally and nationally - love, and it has got something that says something strong about a place then it can bring a lot of people who spend money, and it can make people locally feel good.

“We want it to be for everybody, for the people of the town, but also to attract people who have never been to Lowestoft before and for them to fall in love with the town.

From front right, Wayne Hemmingway, Genevieve Christie, Claire Whittenbury, Andy Greenacre, Charlotte McGuiness and Matthew Bayfield at the launch of the First Light Festival, Lowestoft. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodFrom front right, Wayne Hemmingway, Genevieve Christie, Claire Whittenbury, Andy Greenacre, Charlotte McGuiness and Matthew Bayfield at the launch of the First Light Festival, Lowestoft. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

“The idea that Lowestoft is Britain’s most easterly town, in a way that shocked me that wasn’t more nationally known.

“When you get here, you can’t fail to be seduced by this [beach] and the promenade.”

From midday on June 22, Lowestoft’s South Beach is expected to be flooded with tourists for the midsummer weekend.

The event will have live music, late-night DJ sets, talks on astronomy, poetry as well as short films and art.

Award-winning director Danny Boyle will introduce the beach screening of his sci-fi film ‘Sunrise’.

As the sun sets, Gilles Peterson, from BBC 6Music, will draw in a crowd on the beach for a sundown session.

Mr Hemingway added: “Come on - you might do this once in your life. Sometimes in your life you have got to do things different. It is not a daft thing to live your life - be brave.”

Festival director Genevieve Christie said: “Sometimes Lowestoft felt like an unsung place, but actually, there is a really strong arts community growing here, there are people wanting to make things, and this will give them a chance to showcase.”

